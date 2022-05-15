GARDEN COLUMN: Spring has sprung and so have the insects

The sudden drop in temperature this week is giving us an opportunity to get back into the garden and do some late spring cleanup. Most perennials are up and growing while the shrubs and trees are putting on new growth. Spring is also the time for insects to arrive, and a morning or evening walk around the garden allows you to find and treat any problems before they become major issues.

Last week, I found the first wave of aphids on my fruit trees, which needed to be treated but one tree particularly seems to have aphids that I am still having problems with. Aphids are small insects that burrow into the leaf of a plant. The aphid itself is not generally noticed, but ants like the honeydew liquid that is secreted by aphids. To a gardener, the ants running up and down the stem amid a sticky, black mess on the leaf is very noticeable.

The relationship between the ants and the aphids is quite unique in that the ants get the food they like from the aphid’s honeydew, while the tiny aphids get protection from the larger ants. So, you can treat the problem by either killing the aphids, which leaves the ants with no food, or you can treat the ants and leave the aphids at the mercy of other aphid loving insects like ladybugs or wasps.

My first line of attack was with a spray of water from a hosepipe, which should dislodge both aphid and ants, followed by an application of horticultural soap which kills the aphid. Most of the small trees were easy to treat and responded well to this treatment, but one larger one that is difficult to cover thoroughly had to be treated with an organic insecticide which I am hoping will work. Any small branches still showing problems will be removed and discarded to the trash bucket.

Another very common pest in the spring garden is the Cabbage White butterfly. This pretty little butterfly dances around the garden looking for your cabbage and broccoli plants. When she finds the right plant, the eggs are laid and in just a few days caterpillars are munching their way through your plants. The caterpillars leave a dark green slime on the leaves and holes in leaves. If you identify the eggs, they can be treated with horticultural soap or the leaf removed from the plant. The caterpillar phase can be treated with a bacterial insecticide referred to as Bt (Bacillus thuringiensis). This same treatment can be used on caterpillars on other plants such as azaleas and later on tomato hornworm and melons.

Finding, and correctly identifying, insect damage early is the most important step in keeping control of your garden pest.

Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0