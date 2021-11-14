GARDEN COLUMN: Spring bulbs: 50 is the magic number

This past week we saw some cool mornings and when I checked the soil temperature in my garden this morning, it was very close to 50 degrees. That magic number is the best temperature to start thinking about and planting bulbs. It is also the same temperature in spring to plant potatoes and other spring crops.

Spring bulbs include little bluebells and small iris plus the more common daffodils and tulips. There are many bulbs that do well this far south, but when ordering it is preferable to look at companies that are also southern, such as Southern Bulb Company, which is based in Texas, and Brent and Becky’s Bulbs in Virginia. Even with these companies though, it is important to make sure that the zone is compatible with the bulbs. Many bulbs require a certain amount of chilling before they successfully arrive in spring.

We are in zone 8 which has mild winters and although we do have frosts and freezes, it rarely stays cold for more than a day or two. This chilling is also a factor in some perennials such as echinacea (cone flowers) and many fruit trees like apples and pears.