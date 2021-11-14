GARDEN COLUMN: Spring bulbs: 50 is the magic number

This past week we saw some cool mornings and when I checked the soil temperature in my garden this morning, it was very close to 50 degrees. That magic number is the best temperature to start thinking about and planting bulbs. It is also the same temperature in spring to plant potatoes and other spring crops.
Spring bulbs include little bluebells and small iris plus the more common daffodils and tulips. There are many bulbs that do well this far south, but when ordering it is preferable to look at companies that are also southern, such as Southern Bulb Company, which is based in Texas, and Brent and Becky’s Bulbs in Virginia. Even with these companies though, it is important to make sure that the zone is compatible with the bulbs. Many bulbs require a certain amount of chilling before they successfully arrive in spring.
We are in zone 8 which has mild winters and although we do have frosts and freezes, it rarely stays cold for more than a day or two. This chilling is also a factor in some perennials such as echinacea (cone flowers) and many fruit trees like apples and pears.
As a general rule, those bulb species that do best in the south are those that bloom early in spring rather than late bloomers which typically bloom in late April/May when our winter temperatures are well behind us, and 80 degrees is common – none of which the typical spring bulbs enjoy. Small bulbs are also planted close to the surface which has colder temperatures than 6 inches below the surface.
For daffodils, the Tanzetta group are small, usually yellow, daffodils that bloom between January and March. Similarly for tulips that smaller, Emperor, or Fosterinia tulips tend to be good choices and they are also more deer resistant than the traditional tulips. Irises for early spring are also dainty small bulbs such as the iris reticulata group. Main season iris are spring planted rather than fall and are generally not a big problem for us.
Mix these smaller bulbs with the easy-to grow hyacinths and your spring garden or container will be the envy of the neighborhood.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.