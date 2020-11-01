GARDEN COLUMN: Soft fruit for the garden

Young strawberries plants bear best, so each spring remove the older plants and let the new daughter plants grow. Fertilize the strawberries in spring as the new growth emerges, then again in fall when the temperatures drop to moderate. The strawberries may not go totally dormant depending on winter temperatures but will flower again next spring.

Earliglow, is an excellent variety for May/June production; Sparkle is early summer and Eversweet yields fruit all summer long.

Growing raspberries

Raspberries also have varieties that produce fruit in spring or all summer. In this case, the flush of early summer is produced on last year’s wood whereas the summer through fall is produced on new wood. The floricane varieties, which produce on old wood, are planted in spring along with your other fruit but you will probably not get a crop until next year. Floricane that are available in fall, may fruit next spring but will definitely produce a larger crop the second year.

The primocane varieties grow the new stems in early summer and fruit later in summer or fall. This distinction should be clear before you prune in spring. I like to keep the two varieties in different parts of the garden so that in spring, I am not pruning old wood and spring flower buds on the wrong one.