GARDEN COLUMN: Soft fruit for the garden

Healthy vegetables for the dinner table are great and, with them being just minutes old, they retain most of the nutrients. Adding a few soft fruit to the menu gives extra color to the table and additional nutrients.
The two main soft fruit are raspberries and strawberries. Both have varieties that fruit all summer long as well as ones that produce a bumper crop early in the year, which are great if you want to preserve a few for the winter months. Always check the zone for these fruit varieties so that you do not get a variety that fails in hot, humid summer weather.
Growing strawberries
Strawberries are an easy crop to grow and will do well in containers as well as the garden. They do need full sun and a well-drained soil.
The small plants are usually purchased in groups of 20 or more in spring. Take apart the small plants and plant about 12 inches apart. Water well, mulch lightly with pine straw and, as the weather warms, the plants put on leaves and finally little white flowers before the fruit. The pine straw helps to protect the fruit from slugs and dirt as it grows above the straw.
As the plant grows, it puts out stems to the side and these put down roots to form another plant. For a casual patch of strawberries, let the side shoots grow after the fruit has set. For straight lines of fruit, either trim the runners or pin them where you want the new daughter plant to grow.
Young strawberries plants bear best, so each spring remove the older plants and let the new daughter plants grow. Fertilize the strawberries in spring as the new growth emerges, then again in fall when the temperatures drop to moderate. The strawberries may not go totally dormant depending on winter temperatures but will flower again next spring.
Earliglow, is an excellent variety for May/June production; Sparkle is early summer and Eversweet yields fruit all summer long.
Growing raspberries
Raspberries also have varieties that produce fruit in spring or all summer. In this case, the flush of early summer is produced on last year’s wood whereas the summer through fall is produced on new wood. The floricane varieties, which produce on old wood, are planted in spring along with your other fruit but you will probably not get a crop until next year. Floricane that are available in fall, may fruit next spring but will definitely produce a larger crop the second year.
The primocane varieties grow the new stems in early summer and fruit later in summer or fall. This distinction should be clear before you prune in spring. I like to keep the two varieties in different parts of the garden so that in spring, I am not pruning old wood and spring flower buds on the wrong one.
There are also white raspberries and some black raspberries. The black raspberry does have a reputation for being attacked by virus and other issues that can be transmitted to your main crop, so keep them at least 100 feet apart. Blackberries are fine with raspberries.
Prelude, Killarney and Encore are a few floricane varieties while Heritage and Carolina are both primocane varieties for mid- to late-summer fruit.
You will note that redcurrants, blackcurrants and gooseberries are not included as soft fruit and they are problematic in the south, even though they are rated to be fine in zone 8. We do not get a hard or long enough winter and our summers are humid, making these berry plants unhappy in lower zone 7 and almost impossible to grow successfully in our zone 8b climate. I have come across one rhubarb that is touted as being zone 8, but hesitate to comment on that until I have tried it.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book "The Downsized Veggie Garden" is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.
