 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GARDEN COLUMN: Rescuing your fall garden from weeds
0 comments
editor's pick

GARDEN COLUMN: Rescuing your fall garden from weeds

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

You have probably noticed that dawn is getting noticeably later and we have had some cool morning temperatures which indicate that fall is fast arriving. Fall is not the time to shut down the garden for winter like our northern friends, rather it is a time for getting back out into the garden to rescue it from a summer of scant attention.

First on my agenda is weed control, particularly the Florida Betony which makes it’s return now that the temperatures have dropped a little. This nasty little plant is also known as snake root and is able to invade your garden in a matter of weeks. The bright, white, root can travel several feet and is sometimes 12-18 inches below the ground. Along the root are white tubers which help it to produce more roots and sustain it through summer dormancy. This weed can be in the lawn where a good lawn treatment can kill it, or in the flowerbeds where it is much more difficult to treat. Most university sites recommend weed killer as the main treatment, but that is not possible in a mature landscape so the only remedy is to hand pull the weed and hope that you get the whole root. If the root is under a prized perennial, get what you can now, and when the plants are closing down for winter, lift the perennial gently to get the remainder of the weed root from underneath and replant. I collect this weed in a special bucket and then tip the content into a plastic bag for disposal in the garbage bin – it survived the compost pile as well as grew through the landscape fabric I put down, so disposal is the only way to control it.

A second weed that seems to be making itself known in my garden is called Chamberbitter. This in not as troublesome as betony but has invaded my perennial beds. This weed has a tap root but is fairly easy to pullout. The underside of the leaf has the seeds and removal of the plant before it drops the seeds is the best way to control an invasion. The seeds do need light to germinate so mulching/ landscape fabric can help control the weed as well. A pre-emergent will also stop these, and other fall weed seeds, from germinating.

We still have several more weeks until the average first frost — end of October to mid November — so enjoy the mild temperatures while they are here.

+2 
Kate Copsey (mugshot)

Kate Copsey

Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Safety tips you need to know if you spend time at the beach

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Do cleaning products expire?
Home & Garden

Do cleaning products expire?

  • Updated

In short, yes, cleaning products can expire: “Like many products purchased at the grocery store, cleaning products can degrade over time,” says Brian Sansoni, senior vice president of communications, outreach and membership at the American Cleaning Institute.

Ask the Builder: Roofing 101: Tips for an expert installation
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Roofing 101: Tips for an expert installation

I have no clue how many new roofs are installed in the USA each year, but it’s got to be in the hundreds of thousands. Perhaps a new roof is in your future or in the next few years. If so, you’d be wise to read up on the topic at AsktheBuilder.com before it’s time for you to meet with a roofer.

+2
Reader questions moving costs, we respond
Home & Garden

Reader questions moving costs, we respond

Over the past six months, we’ve written several times about seniors and housing issues. We’ve received more questions and comments about older homeowners and the particular struggles they and their families are facing.

How long do cleaning products typically last?
Home & Garden

How long do cleaning products typically last?

  • Updated

The easiest way to tell if your cleaning supplies are expired is to check the date printed on the bottle or box. If there isn’t any expiration date, there may be a manufacture date — then use the general guide below to determine if the product is expired.

Hang wallpaper
Home & Garden

Hang wallpaper

Pasting the walls, not the wallpaper is so much easier than setting up a table to roll out wallpaper and apply the paste or soaking it in a bathtub of water to kickstart an adhesive. Consider using a wallpaper-like-mural that you order to the size of your wall to create a dramatic background for your furnishings while adding texture and personality to the room. We found them at www.wallsauce.com, where you choose a pattern, scale and order the number of 24-inch-wide panels that are needed. You’ll find an array of patterns, designs and textures to choose from for every room in the house.

How do I dispose of expired products?
Home & Garden

How do I dispose of expired products?

  • Updated

A small amount of bleach can typically be diluted in water and poured down the sink. For larger amounts, check if there are any disposal instructions printed on the container. If not, call your local hazardous-waste-disposal facility for their recommendations.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News