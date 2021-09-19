GARDEN COLUMN: Rescuing your fall garden from weeds

First on my agenda is weed control, particularly the Florida Betony which makes it’s return now that the temperatures have dropped a little. This nasty little plant is also known as snake root and is able to invade your garden in a matter of weeks. The bright, white, root can travel several feet and is sometimes 12-18 inches below the ground. Along the root are white tubers which help it to produce more roots and sustain it through summer dormancy. This weed can be in the lawn where a good lawn treatment can kill it, or in the flowerbeds where it is much more difficult to treat. Most university sites recommend weed killer as the main treatment, but that is not possible in a mature landscape so the only remedy is to hand pull the weed and hope that you get the whole root. If the root is under a prized perennial, get what you can now, and when the plants are closing down for winter, lift the perennial gently to get the remainder of the weed root from underneath and replant. I collect this weed in a special bucket and then tip the content into a plastic bag for disposal in the garbage bin – it survived the compost pile as well as grew through the landscape fabric I put down, so disposal is the only way to control it.