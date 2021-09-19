GARDEN COLUMN: Rescuing your fall garden from weeds

You have probably noticed that dawn is getting noticeably later and we have had some cool morning temperatures which indicate that fall is fast arriving. Fall is not the time to shut down the garden for winter like our northern friends, rather it is a time for getting back out into the garden to rescue it from a summer of scant attention.
First on my agenda is weed control, particularly the Florida Betony which makes it’s return now that the temperatures have dropped a little. This nasty little plant is also known as snake root and is able to invade your garden in a matter of weeks. The bright, white, root can travel several feet and is sometimes 12-18 inches below the ground. Along the root are white tubers which help it to produce more roots and sustain it through summer dormancy. This weed can be in the lawn where a good lawn treatment can kill it, or in the flowerbeds where it is much more difficult to treat. Most university sites recommend weed killer as the main treatment, but that is not possible in a mature landscape so the only remedy is to hand pull the weed and hope that you get the whole root. If the root is under a prized perennial, get what you can now, and when the plants are closing down for winter, lift the perennial gently to get the remainder of the weed root from underneath and replant. I collect this weed in a special bucket and then tip the content into a plastic bag for disposal in the garbage bin – it survived the compost pile as well as grew through the landscape fabric I put down, so disposal is the only way to control it.
A second weed that seems to be making itself known in my garden is called Chamberbitter. This in not as troublesome as betony but has invaded my perennial beds. This weed has a tap root but is fairly easy to pullout. The underside of the leaf has the seeds and removal of the plant before it drops the seeds is the best way to control an invasion. The seeds do need light to germinate so mulching/ landscape fabric can help control the weed as well. A pre-emergent will also stop these, and other fall weed seeds, from germinating.
We still have several more weeks until the average first frost — end of October to mid November — so enjoy the mild temperatures while they are here.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.