GARDEN COLUMN: Pruning roses

Roses are one of the favorite shrubs in gardens but if left without some pruning they get large with ugly brown stems and very few flowers. The Knockout roses are touted as not needing to be pruned but even they they can get too big and need attention.
For shrub roses: For most shrub roses you are looking at pruning to keep them in place. Long branches coming over a footpath or lawn can be problematic for people going past and these should be trimmed right back while the plants are dormant. Take these very long stems back to a junction with another stem. Next address the older stems.
Roses bloom on new wood and the first year or two are more floriferous than older stems. Look for prickly, dull stems that start at the base of the shrub. If there are several of these older stems, take just one or two this year and leave the others until next year.
Overall you should look to a 3-year cycle with the oldest one-third being removed each year. When you have taken the oldest stems out and brought the longest stems under control, look at the rest of the stems. Roses can be pruned to the first or second junction from the base, to give a mass of new growth and flowers in the upcoming year. Knockout and other shrub rose can be reduced to this size – about 12-18-inches – but this is not always necessary unless your shrub is vigorous and is a mass of stems going in all directions. In this situation, it is worth giving it a good prune every few years to keep the shrub looking healthy.
For all pruning, whether it is light or major, take the stems to a place where two stems join or look along the stem for a bud. These are already showing on some roses. Look at the direction of the bud because this is the direction the new stem will take when it grows. Aim to promote grow away from the center of the bush.
For climbing roses: Roses climbing over a fence or arbor look lovely in summer, but no one wants to be hit in the face when the long rose stems hang down from the arbor. These stems need to be trimmed all through the growth season.
Climbing roses can be reduced to start from the base each year but most homeowners want to keep some semblance of a growing shrub at the start of the growing year. Unfortunately, if not pruned, the roses end up with lots of ugly old growth at the base and the flowers 4-foot away at the top of the arbor where you cannot see them.
To encourage young, more attractive vines, use the 3-year cycle addressed above. Remove about one-third of the oldest growth to just above the base to encourage new vines to start growing from there. Next look at the vine and where it goes. While the rose is dormant, you can clearly see stems that are heading in the wrong direction and remove them. Keep just 3 or 4 stems along the main part of the arbor or fence. Reduce other stems to various lengths along the structure to give maximum cover early in the growing season. Your climbing rose will send out new stems with lots of rose flowers all along the fence or arbor.
Remember – although roses are best pruned in the dormant season, they can, and should, be trimmed all through the growing season, particularly if it gets too large and is snagging at passers-by. Too many homeowners get hung up on when to prune and have the impression that if pruned at the wrong time, the rose will die – it will not! Roses, and indeed most shrubs, have a strong will to survive whatever pruning you give them at whatever time. You might delay some flowering, and you may make an ugly shrub, but it is very unlikely that you will kill it.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.