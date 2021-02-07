GARDEN COLUMN: Pruning roses

For all pruning, whether it is light or major, take the stems to a place where two stems join or look along the stem for a bud. These are already showing on some roses. Look at the direction of the bud because this is the direction the new stem will take when it grows. Aim to promote grow away from the center of the bush.

For climbing roses: Roses climbing over a fence or arbor look lovely in summer, but no one wants to be hit in the face when the long rose stems hang down from the arbor. These stems need to be trimmed all through the growth season.

Climbing roses can be reduced to start from the base each year but most homeowners want to keep some semblance of a growing shrub at the start of the growing year. Unfortunately, if not pruned, the roses end up with lots of ugly old growth at the base and the flowers 4-foot away at the top of the arbor where you cannot see them.