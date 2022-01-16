GARDEN COLUMN: Pruning for the new year

Happy New Year, gardeners!

The start of the new year is the perfect time to look at the bones of your garden and what to do about what is there — then you can assess where there is room for more plants! Fortunately, although the December weather was unseasonably warm, the short days and cooler January temperatures have sent most of the garden into dormancy — albeit that I have one little pear tree that is close to putting out a flower!

In the flower garden, many perennials still have dead stems above the ground which can be trimmed back and this will give you a clear picture of the overall structure of the garden. You will see where there is bare ground and gaps to be filled with new plants, as well as little 'daughter’ plants, where the perennial has rooted away from the main plant. These extra plants can be moved to another location where you have a space to fill or left where they are to give a fuller overall plant.

Flower gardens benefit from a few shrubs or taller features to "anchor" the design, but shrubs can grow in all directions with branches that get tangled with taller perennials as well as giving some shade to the immediate area — which may or may not be welcome. With no leaves on the branches, it is easier to see where the branches are going and address this before it starts growing again.

Likewise, vining plants such as climbing roses can reach too far and the new, thin tendrils, can find tiny cracks to enter which leads to the vine coming in through the window or door. As the plant continues to grow, this can cause structural damage as well. With climbing roses particularly, the flowers are usually on new growth so winter pruning is preferred and if left unpruned, the old brown growth is at the base and the new growth plus flowers slowly gets further away from where you can appreciate them. Lady Banks rose is an exception in that it blooms on old growth but it grows so rapidly that I still prune some of the wayward stems in winter when I can see them.

Grasses also need attention in winter before new growth starts. Very large pampas grasses can be difficult to divide if they are getting too large. The best way to deal with all larger grasses is to lift them every couple of years so that you can divide them before the crown gets too big. Even regular trimming may still need a chain saw to divide the grass. Smaller grasses can be dealt with by using a knife to cut through the roots. Of course, if the grasses are still quite small and pleasing to look at, trim the top growth back but leave the dividing for another year.

Hopefully the cooler weather this week will keep things dormant so that you can trim and prune the plants that need it. Don’t forget to trim a few branches of early blooming forsythia too and bring them into bloom indoors for a bit of early spring color.

Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.

