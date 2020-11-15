GARDEN COLUMN: Planting small trees, shrubs for fall

Pollination: Most fruit trees like apples and pears need a second tree to successful produce fruit. The pollinator tree for apples and pears needs to be of a different variety. Most online sites list compatible pollinator varieties but the ones they suggest tend to be restricted to the ones from their own stock – others can be used. Some university site list a few compatible charts and these rely on early, mid or late flowering times – or groups. A pear from group 3 can be pollinated with another one from group 3 but not a group 1 variety. So, if you purchased a single apple tree from a box store last year, you might want to see if they have a second one for pollination. In areas where there are orchards, you may find that pollination from a nearby farm is sufficient to pollinate your tree.