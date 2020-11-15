GARDEN COLUMN: Planting small trees, shrubs for fall

As the garden season quietens down, there is still the opportunity to plant small trees and shrubs. The cool temperatures of last week, which came very close to a frost in my garden, caused damage on tomatoes and peppers plus the last of the beans but the cooler weather did give us a few days of pleasant gardening time which for me included adding a few new items in the garden.
I have always had one or two fruit trees but this has been expanded since I came to Orangeburg County and I now have a decent selection. To me it was the natural progression from vegetables to soft fruit and onto other fruits. Apples, pears, peaches are just some that can be grown with a little planning.
Size: Fruit trees tend to be grafted and that allows several different size options for trees.
Standard size can be a large tree, the sort that your grandparents have in the garden that make great trees to climb. Depending on variety these can be 20 plus feet in height and about 15 feet or so wide.
Dwarf and Semi-Dwarf are more appropriate for the home gardener with a smaller garden. Dwarf apple trees get to about 10 feet tall and the semi dwarf a little larger. The amount of fruit on these trees is slightly lower than a standard tree but unless you need bushels of apples, they are probably fine for a small family.
Site: All common fruit trees require full sun. That can include a little morning shade, but the site should have at least 8 hours of full sun.
Pollination: Most fruit trees like apples and pears need a second tree to successful produce fruit. The pollinator tree for apples and pears needs to be of a different variety. Most online sites list compatible pollinator varieties but the ones they suggest tend to be restricted to the ones from their own stock – others can be used. Some university site list a few compatible charts and these rely on early, mid or late flowering times – or groups. A pear from group 3 can be pollinated with another one from group 3 but not a group 1 variety. So, if you purchased a single apple tree from a box store last year, you might want to see if they have a second one for pollination. In areas where there are orchards, you may find that pollination from a nearby farm is sufficient to pollinate your tree.
Some fruit, such as peaches, are self-pollinating, but even here you will have more flowers pollinated when you have a second tree.
Chill Hours: This is a tricky number because the actual number of chill hours is not listed for many trees and it is even more difficult to figure out how many chill hours we get in Orangeburg. In general, high chill hours (1000 hours or more) are trees that do better in the cooler areas of the country. Low chill is around 400 hours and from my research, we are probably in the 300-500 range. A chill hour is each hour that the temperature is between 32 degrees and 40 degrees.
Bare Root or Potted?: Bare root trees are easy to ship and plant but the dormant trees tend to look like lifeless sticks. They are not lifeless though and should be kept moist until planted. Potted trees are, of course, in a nursery container and look more like a real tree. Both might have a few leaves on this time of year, others may be bare and already dormant. Both should revive next year and grow normally.
How long until you get fruit?: This again varies with variety but most common fruit trees fruit in 2-5 years. As trees can already be 2 years old when you buy them, this is not long to wait. Peaches for instance bloom and fruit almost the first year.
So if you have a little bit of room, growing a little bit of fruit might just be the next step to keep your interest in the garden through next year.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.
