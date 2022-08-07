GARDEN COLUMN: Planning for the fall

With the schools starting this week, the schedule for many parents turns busy, and time for gardening is scarce. Alas, the recent rainstorms most afternoons has made the weeds and grass grow with exceedingly well, which is about all most people can cope with.

The forecast is for temperatures to be moderate this week, making it a good time to take a look at the garden and figure what works, what didn’t work and what needs to change. This should be an all-season occupation, but when the temperatures climb into the mid-90s, most people retreat back indoors and only think about the garden. Catalogues are already filling your mailbox and are great to look at while you are in the carpool line, or waiting for soccer practice to finish, but it is too easy to circle every other item and put it on the wish list to solve your garden design problems. A more practical way to approach the problem areas, is by making lists and a basic design.

Whether you are a spreadsheet person, or a back-of-the-envelope-notes type person, start by listing what your garden needs. Front foundation beds are usually installed by the builder but tend to be unimaginative and are frequently on homeowners' list of areas to fix. Another area might be along the property line where you would like some privacy. List the areas that you want to fix and think about what you would like to see. If the area can be seen from your kitchen or family room window, you might want some color from shrubs that bloom all year round. If the problem area is seen from the road, you might want to bring in some "curb appeal" with groundcovers and spring bulbs.

With these areas in mind, look at nurseries, big box stores or any online catalogues and try to visualize what the specific plants would look like in your problem area. Put this, along with other plants and shrubs, into your lists. Add some basic information such as how high and wide the mature plant will grow, plus how much direct sun it requires.

If you have a template with circles on it, that can be handy to draw what the design would be like but are not essential to make a basic plan. One way to start a plan is to think of it as a room — the walls of the room are the fixed items like a shed or footpath; the shrubs are the furniture of the room and the annuals, perennials and seasonal bulbs are the side tables and accents to the room. The shrubs and trees are the main items to plant while the perennials are the final phase. Remember that the overall design does not have to be completed at one time and will often change along the way too, but a basic design helps eliminate planting shrubs too close to each other and putting tall plants in front of smaller ones.

Redesigning areas of the garden are a great way to spend those hot and muggy August afternoons, and no-one is going to grade you on your design so have some fun and imagine what your problem areas could look like.