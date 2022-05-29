GARDEN COLUMN: Pest management is key

Every garden, from a simple container to a large estate garden, can be plagued by pests and sometimes disease.

Treating the issue correctly is an important step in keeping these issues under control.

It is said that a shrub or tree is approximately 1/3 affected by an issue before you notice it. At this stage you really need to do something about it.

Taking a walk round the garden every day will help you spot issues before they take over the plant.

The converse of this wisdom is that sometimes, when the issue is minor, nature will control the issue without you lifting a finger.

Stand 10 feet away from the plant or shrub and ask yourself ‘Can I see it?’ If you answer ‘No,’ maybe the issue isn’t worth treating at this stage.

Buying a container of chemicals when just a few leaves on your azaleas are turning brown or have holes in them is wasteful and often unnecessary.

Sometimes though, you will have to act and that means that you need to know what it is before you treat it. Integrated pest management, or IPM, involves several steps:

1) Identify the insect or disease correctly

2) Figure out the life cycle of the issue

3) Treat before you have a major issue

4) Treat with the least toxic treatment first

With this method of pest control, you save money at the box store and the overall health of the garden is improved.

So – is it animal, insect, fungal or disease?

Animal damage is usually very evident by leaves that are truncated – deer and rabbits are the most common culprits, and both can be treated by putting a barrier between your plant and the predator.

Rabbits can hop over on and over a low wall, but rarely jump over a fence of 24 inches. Placing a decorative fence around your plants or garden beds will protect the area.

Deer are more serious and can jump over 8 to 10 feet if needed.

Fortunately, they need a run to jump these high fences and, with poor eyesight, the garden can sometimes be protected by a smaller fence with plants or raised beds on the other side.

Adding a pretty vine to grow along the fence will also help confuse the deer.

For single plants, a chicken wire fence around the plant or tree needs to be several feet away from the tree to stop the deer from reaching over and munching on the tender new leaves. The truncation of stems plus leaves is a sure sign of deer.

Insects vary in size from large caterpillars to tiny aphids, but both do significant damage to leaves.

Although some insects are restricted to just one plant like the azalea lace bug, others are very generic in their diet. These are all best spotted at the egg stage and treated with a horticultural soap which stops them from developing into full-grown insects like bean beetles.

Check underneath the leaf for eggs as well as on top. Sometimes the eggs are evident while other times the eggs are protected by a hard cover-like scale, or a liquid like the little spittle bug. Both these can be treated with soaps which stop the development of the insect.

Fungal diseases are trickier to diagnose.

A sudden browning of leaves can be dehydration if the shrub is new or we are going through a drought. It can also be due to overwatering, which deprives the plant of nutrients in the soil.

There are also some diseases that are caused by a systemic issue like verticillium wilts. These wilts are sudden attacks on the plant and brown the leaves in just a matter of days. Figuring out which of these issues is causing the browning is important and needs to be addressed as soon as possible because the shrub or tree could be killed within a matter of weeks if verticillium is the issue.

So, try to spot problems when you tour the garden every day, and make sure you are treating the right thing. Then use the least toxic treatment for the issue before heading to the store.

Least-toxic treatments include rinsing plants to dislodge insect and eggs, using a soap treatment for small eggs, Bt for caterpillars and fencing for animals.

Some things do need chemicals to effectively treat them, but there are very few that cannot be treated with organic or less toxic treatments.

Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0