GARDEN COLUMN: Old favorites, new look

Every year a few new plants come on the market and many of them feature more flowers or better virus protection, but a few are developed from nature’s own variations. Fashion also changes from one year to the next and for instance, a few years ago, everyone wanted dark foliage like the dramatic dark leaves of canna ‘Tropicanna Black’ or the almost black leaves of Magic Magenta Crepe Myrtle. The latest fad though seems to be variegated leaves on familiar shrubs, and these generally do best in part shade to avoid the white parts of the leaves burning.

One such new shrub is a variation on the well-known forsythia which puts out bright yellow flowers early each spring. The new variegated version is called "Believe it or Not" comes out of McCorkle Nursery & Gardener’s Confidence in Georgia. This delightful shrub comes out in the familiar yellow flowers in early spring and lights up a shady corner in your garden. It will also grow as large as the common forsythia – about 4-feet high and 5-feet wide. Don’t forget to bring a few stems inside in late December to force into early bloom and have some bright color in January.