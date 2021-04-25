GARDEN COLUMN: Old favorites, new look

Every year a few new plants come on the market and many of them feature more flowers or better virus protection, but a few are developed from nature’s own variations. Fashion also changes from one year to the next and for instance, a few years ago, everyone wanted dark foliage like the dramatic dark leaves of canna ‘Tropicanna Black’ or the almost black leaves of Magic Magenta Crepe Myrtle. The latest fad though seems to be variegated leaves on familiar shrubs, and these generally do best in part shade to avoid the white parts of the leaves burning.
One such new shrub is a variation on the well-known forsythia which puts out bright yellow flowers early each spring. The new variegated version is called "Believe it or Not" comes out of McCorkle Nursery & Gardener’s Confidence in Georgia. This delightful shrub comes out in the familiar yellow flowers in early spring and lights up a shady corner in your garden. It will also grow as large as the common forsythia – about 4-feet high and 5-feet wide. Don’t forget to bring a few stems inside in late December to force into early bloom and have some bright color in January.
There are also some azaleas with attractive variations on the leaves. "Hot Frost" and "Bollywood" both have mid blue-green leaves edged with white and bright red flowers in spring. These azaleas grow to about 4-feet high and 4-feet wide, so it will fit into a corner quite nicely and look great behind smaller, colorful summer annuals.
Another shrub to add to the list is the new variegated, "Jazz Hand" Chinese Fringe tree (Lorepetulum). Each spring you see a mass of bright pink flowers on this large shrub which also has a dark red leaf. The flowers are shaggy and numerous. The variations are pale and splotchy on either green or purple leaves giving an interesting overall look. "Jazz Hand" will mature to about 5-feet high by about 4-feet wide. It can be pruned to a more formal look but these shrubs are best in a corner location where the arching stems can be appreciated.
Finally, there is "My Monet" a dwarf weigela with white edged leaves. The leaf on this shrub is much thicker than the other varieties mentioned and this weigela can take more sun without danger of burning the leaf. The flower on "My Monet" is pink and they bloom in mid to late spring and only grows to about 2-feet high and 2-feet wide, so fits into most gardens.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.