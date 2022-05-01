GARDEN COLUMN: Mulching and mulches

The weather has finally settled to an early summer pattern, and although we will have some cool mornings, the chance of another frost is close to zero. This means that the summer crops can safely be planted, along with bright summer annuals, and it is time to get the garden ready for summer heat by mulching.

By now you should have finished the spring weeding, and many have already ordered and spread mulch, it you have not, now is the time to get started. Mulch does a lot to make a landscape look "finished" as well as helps retain sparse summer moisture. Types of mulch include pine straw, colored mulch, pebbles and hardwood mulch. Each has their use in the garden, and much depends on your overall garden design.

River rocks and bright white pebbles look perfect for more formal gardens and those with an oriental design, but they are also popular for areas close to the home. The rock is heavy to apply, and if you are doing a large area, it is worth getting the supplier to spread the rocks. Different colors of rocks and lava rocks are similar and are popular too. These are less formal in look. All rocks have the advantage of being a one-time application. Landscape fabric under the rocks helps to keep weeds out of the area, so this type of mulch is low maintenance once applied.

Pine straw is sold in bales and can be seen around trees, shrubs and foundation beds. It is light to move but does blow around if applied on a windy day. Pine straw is good for keeping weeds at bay as well as retaining moisture, and although it does not decay quickly, it does need to be reapplied each year for a "finished" look to the landscape. Pine straw is also the preferred mulch for strawberries where it helps keep the leaves and fruit above the ground where slugs and other insects reside.

Finally, there is hardwood mulch which it my preference for flower gardens as well as perennial fruits such as raspberries and asparagus. There are various grades and size of mulch, but they all decompose and are incorporated into the soil each year which means that they have to be applied every year. Hardwood mulch comes in bags for small areas but can also be delivered by the yard. Most nurseries deliver with a minimum of about 3 yards, and most also have a nominal delivery fee. Place a tarp in the area of your landscape that you want the mulch to be dumped on. From here, you cart the mulch to your garden by wheelbarrow. This can be hard work on a warm, sunny day, so start early in the day and stay well hydrated.

All mulches do help keep moisture in the ground and look good on gardens, and they do help stop weeds, but they do not make the garden maintenance free! Weeds can find enough ground between rocks and pathway as well as most mulches, so deal with these as soon as they arrive.

Summer heat will be here soon, so prepare the garden for summer droughts.

Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0