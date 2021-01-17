GARDEN COLUMN: Make plans now to start of your 2021 planting

The New Year is here and for most of us, the end of 2020 was a welcome relief! A few days before the new year arrived, the winter solstice arrived (Dec. 21) with the shortest day, so we are now in 2021 and the days are getting longer. Your new year resolutions may have already been tossed but in the garden, you have a few more weeks to make your plans for the 2021 year. Already seed supply sites are showing a repeat of last year with longer delivery times and several popular selections out of stock already, so if you need seeds – get your orders in promptly.
Ordering Seeds: When you look for seeds online, whether they are flowers or vegetables, look at the details before adding the selection. Does you plant need shade, part shade or full sun plus indications of drought or frost tolerance are all important for successful growing. A quick search online will give you some idea of how long the seeds will take to germinate and grow which helps with your plan for the garden. Perennial seeds take a lot longer to germinate, 3- 10 weeks, than lettuce which germinates in just a few days.
Growing the seeds: Once germinated the seeds need good light to grow which is the biggest issue for winter gardening. Weak, straggly seedlings make for poor plants in the garden. For the first seeds sown this may be easy to accommodate, but by the time you have a dozen or more 6-packs of seeds all huddled onto a table in front of the window – you get problems keeping them all in good light.
One interesting way to ease that problem is 'winter sowing’ which is a way of putting the seeds in containers outside. Cut a milk or juice container in half, make a few holes in the base for drainage then fill the bottom half with moist seed mix and sow the seeds. Put the top onto the base and secure with duct tape. Leave the cap off the jug for ventilation and place the mini ‘greenhouse’ outside. Nature will germinate the seeds at the correct time and the seedlings get full sunlight. I find hardy annuals such as poppies, native wildflowers and perennials are ideal for winter sowing while my tender tomatoes and peppers use the indoor light. Wintersown.org is a great site for more information on this method.
Timing: One of the biggest questions with seed starting is when to start? If you are winter sowing some seeds, then now is as good a time as any to start. January can be cold but that is fine for these hardy items. Poppies, snapdragons, pansies are all good to try. For indoor growing, the timing is more critical. Cabbages and kale can take cool weather, so as soon as they get 4 leaves, they can be transitioned to outside which again leaves your indoor space available to hold the more tender plants. Take the young seedlings out in the day and back inside for cold nights. If you decide to plant the seedlings on a mild day, make sure you have a blanket or cloth for frosty nights and be aware that a very cold winter artic spell might be too cold for them to survive. For plants that are not hardy and cannot take a frost, you have to keep them indoors all the way through at least the end of March. If you start tomatoes too soon, they get too big indoors and that causes issues with cramped roots and insufficient light space for good growth.
For scheduling your growing, use a standard calendar and place the average last frost date on it. Count back 6, 8 and 10 weeks and mark which seeds should be started at that time. In general, perennials will be 10-12 weeks before the frost date while tomatoes are best left until 4-6 weeks before. In Orangeburg County our average last frost date is the first week of April. Note that the average is the average of the last 10 years or so, and the actual last frost can be up to 2 weeks before or after that first week, so some adjustments may need to be made for very tender plants.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.