GARDEN COLUMN: Make plans now to start of your 2021 planting

One interesting way to ease that problem is 'winter sowing’ which is a way of putting the seeds in containers outside. Cut a milk or juice container in half, make a few holes in the base for drainage then fill the bottom half with moist seed mix and sow the seeds. Put the top onto the base and secure with duct tape. Leave the cap off the jug for ventilation and place the mini ‘greenhouse’ outside. Nature will germinate the seeds at the correct time and the seedlings get full sunlight. I find hardy annuals such as poppies, native wildflowers and perennials are ideal for winter sowing while my tender tomatoes and peppers use the indoor light. Wintersown.org is a great site for more information on this method.

Timing: One of the biggest questions with seed starting is when to start? If you are winter sowing some seeds, then now is as good a time as any to start. January can be cold but that is fine for these hardy items. Poppies, snapdragons, pansies are all good to try. For indoor growing, the timing is more critical. Cabbages and kale can take cool weather, so as soon as they get 4 leaves, they can be transitioned to outside which again leaves your indoor space available to hold the more tender plants. Take the young seedlings out in the day and back inside for cold nights. If you decide to plant the seedlings on a mild day, make sure you have a blanket or cloth for frosty nights and be aware that a very cold winter artic spell might be too cold for them to survive. For plants that are not hardy and cannot take a frost, you have to keep them indoors all the way through at least the end of March. If you start tomatoes too soon, they get too big indoors and that causes issues with cramped roots and insufficient light space for good growth.