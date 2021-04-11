GARDEN COLUMN: Late frost unwelcomed

Last week was cold! We apparently had a record low temperature and I suspect I was not the only one to add an extra layer of clothing when I went outside.
There were frost and freeze warnings over the whole county with one morning reaching a low of 29 degrees in my garden. A slight frost – about 31/32 degrees is usually spotty in coverage and tolerated by all but the most tender annuals but 29 degrees can do a lot of damage in the garden. It was also a surprise as our usual last spring frost is about mid-March so having one the last few days of March/first week of April was not just late but unwelcome.
If you did not cover tender plants, you will be looking at burnt leaves and destroyed tender plants. If you planted potatoes on St. Patrick’s Day they should already be up, encouraged by warm mid-March weather. If left uncovered, they will be showing blackened leaves but the roots and tuber underground will likely be fine and you can expect new growth very quickly.
Another casualty in my garden was a new little fruit tree that had just put out leaves. These tender leaves were damaged, again though, the tree will put out new leaves in a few days and by the end of April it will look fine again. Fruit and flowers on fruit trees are a slightly more long-term issue. Flowers and very young fruit can be damaged from temperature around 31 degrees and these trees will likely have a reduced crop this year. Fortunately, most trees flower over a couple of weeks, so the later flowers may still produce fruit for you and the trees themselves are fine, it is just the fruit and young leaves that are killed.
Then there are the variegated shrubs that have white areas on the leaf. As a general rule I keep these attractive shrubs in semi shade areas rather than full sun, but these leaves are also more susceptible to frost as well as sun damage. The new ‘Believe it or Not’ forsythia, is just such a shrub that has a variegated leaf as well as bright yellow flowers in spring. This variety was developed in the south but because the leaves have so much white on them, I planted it in part shade with minimal afternoon sun to reduce burning on the leaves but I noticed this morning that the leaves on this variety also had some brown edges from those surprisingly cold, frosty mornings that arrived last week.
Unfortunately, like most gardeners, I will forget this late frost by next spring and still plant tender green beans, then run around trying to cover everything when a late frost is forecast. In general, gardeners are gamblers, and just sometimes, like this year, nature wins.
