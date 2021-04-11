GARDEN COLUMN: Late frost unwelcomed

Last week was cold! We apparently had a record low temperature and I suspect I was not the only one to add an extra layer of clothing when I went outside.

There were frost and freeze warnings over the whole county with one morning reaching a low of 29 degrees in my garden. A slight frost – about 31/32 degrees is usually spotty in coverage and tolerated by all but the most tender annuals but 29 degrees can do a lot of damage in the garden. It was also a surprise as our usual last spring frost is about mid-March so having one the last few days of March/first week of April was not just late but unwelcome.

If you did not cover tender plants, you will be looking at burnt leaves and destroyed tender plants. If you planted potatoes on St. Patrick’s Day they should already be up, encouraged by warm mid-March weather. If left uncovered, they will be showing blackened leaves but the roots and tuber underground will likely be fine and you can expect new growth very quickly.