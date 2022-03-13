GARDEN COLUMN: Late frost can have effect on spring plants

Here we go again with great weather this week and a very good chance of a hard frost on Sunday morning. We had a scare in late February where a frost was predicted but we didn’t actually get below freezing, so this late frost will probably catch a lot of gardeners out after such a long stretch of warm weather! The degree of frost that we get will be critical as just one degree colder/warmer can have a major effect on fruit trees and new leaves in general.

Some camellia varieties are still blooming and those with white flowers particularly turn a dirty brown after frost, but the leaves are thick and will no doubt be fine with cold temperatures. A few more flowers will be produced before the camellia season finally ends. The tender new leaves on shrubs like the beautifully scented Mock Orange are a different matter. If we go to the predicted 28 degrees, that can kill the new growth on this hardy, but early blooming shrub. Although the trees and shrubs can have leaf damage, they have plenty of dormant leaves that will appear in a few weeks – like a second wave of spring growth.

The blueberries may not be so lucky and if we do get into the 20s this weekend, you can expect some damage here. The damage will depend on how low and for how long the temperature is below freezing. A few minutes at 28 degrees will kill newly opened flowers as well as young developing fruit. Still dormant leaves and buds will be fine.

Other fruit such as plums, peaches, and cherries are also in bloom, and this again is game of what temperature they can survive and still yield a crop. The critical temperature before the bud opens is low 20s but when the flower has opened and been pollinated that minimum rises to 29-31 degrees depending on the fruit and variety. In my garden, the little nectarine will probably be the worst hit as that is in full bloom and any immature fruit that has already started to grow, will probably be damaged. It is tempting to cover just this one little tree and see if I can save some of the fruit though. Most of my apples and some plums are still dormant and will be fine. So, for gardeners with fruit trees, the hard frost predicted will be disappointing but for farmers, this could be more problematic and some crop loss may result.

In another area of my garden, strawberries are starting to flower and showing some small berries growing, both of which are likely to be killed at 30 degrees or lower. Strawberries though are hardy and will have plenty of new flowers in reserve so your first harvest may be a little late, but the impact will not be too bad for gardeners. Again, market gardeners and farmers could lose a few weeks income which is more troublesome.

In the vegetable garden, I have not put out anything too tender yet, so a frost cloth over the newly transplanted cabbages will be about all I need to do. If, however you already have tomatoes, peppers or tender annuals in the ground, you will need to protect them with towels or cloths.

So, like two weeks ago, the weather is variable in March and we need to be ready to protect gardens and keep a close eye on the weather – anything more than three days out can change and we could find out our low temperature is a little above 32 degrees which would be wonderful and we can all breathe a sigh of relief.

Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.

