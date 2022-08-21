GARDEN COLUMN: It's too hot to garden

With summer still in full swing, most people are happy to spend their afternoons indoors and find things to do in the cool. We are at least getting regular rain, albeit stormy rain, which helps keep the garden watered, but hot August weather is as good as cold January weather to dream about changes to the garden.

One way to spend the time making plans is to pick up one of the new books that came out this year and find some ideas for new plants, including those that attract good bugs.

One of my favorite authors that writes about bugs is Jessica Walliser. Several years ago she wrote an excellent little book on bugs, called “Good Bug, Bad Bug” which came in a small size that is easy to put into your garden tote but is also printed on water-resistant paper so that you can take it into the garden to identify the bug on your roses or green beans.

Not all bugs are bad and attracting those good guys to the garden is a great way to pollinate your veggies and flowers.

A revised (2022) edition about “Attracting Beneficial Bugs to Your Garden” is now available by the same author and well worth having on your bookshelf.

The book goes into the biology of the insects/plants and why some plants are great for bees while another may be good for ladybugs or hummingbirds.

The book is filled with great images of the insects and gardens and discusses some of the latest great research about how to plant your garden to attract the good bugs and have fewer problems with the bad bugs.

If you are more a year-round indoor person, then hydroponics may interest you.

Hydroponics have been around for decades, but lately have gone from the dingy basement to the kitchen or even the family room.

Flowers, herbs and some vegetables are all suitable for hydroponics. They’re a great way to introduce some living green matter to your indoor living space.

Tyler Baras has come out with another hydroponic book that features ideas for elegant furniture for your hydroponic setup. In this new book, “Home Hydroponics: Small Space DIY Growing Systems,” Tyler gives instructions for building tables and closets so that your can have plants everywhere.

Of course, there are lots of ideas about plants and how to keep them healthy and this makes a great way to keep your thumb green until cooler weather arrives and you can go play outside again.

Like many forms of gardening, hydroponics can be additive and you may find yourself spending the cool, winter days adding to and tending your indoor gardens as well as these hot, humid dog days of summer.