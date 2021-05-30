GARDEN COLUMN: It's time to pinch back those chrysanthemums

In true South Carolina style, spring was a mixed bag of hot days followed by cool days and nights, but the weather seems to have settled into summer heat right on time.
Memorial Day is traditionally the start of the summer season and after 2020 sizzled out to a nothing happening year, this year seems to be getting busy again. So, between hot days and trips or visitors, we are fast approaching the time where it is too hot to work in the garden. It is time for light chores and enjoying the garden.
One of the last spring chores for my garden, is the chrysanthemums which try to bloom around late May and need pinching back if they are to bloom in fall. While I was trimming my chrysanthemums yesterday, I got to wonder why we associate chrysanthemums with fall particularly as bright yellow is fine for summer too.
What I found was not a lot, so here are my thoughts. Most references were from northern sources who talked about the chrysanthemum reacting to the lower daylight hours of fall. Northern gardeners have much longer, but cooler, summer days and when the daylength starts to shorten in August, the flowers arrive on the chrysanthemum. Add to this the fact that most garden authors from the early/mid-20th century were from the north, we have become accustomed to having them bloom in fall. The industry accommodates this and with artificial light, they adjust the day and nighttime hours such that the buds are just starting in late August/Early September. They ship these to nurseries across the nation, including Orangeburg County, and thus we have chrysanthemums for our fall garden.
We purchase these great plants in fall, put them into the garden where they happily survive our winter, and they return in spring along with most of our other perennials. Then, because we do not have 16-20 hour, long summer days, they try to bloom – for Memorial Day!
The remedy is to pinch back the growing tips around the end of May and probably again around July 4th, and you can delay the arrival of flowers until we want them for our fall garden.
To pinch back – Just under the flower buds, look for where two leaves come out from the stem and cut just above that. This takes the flowering part off and new stems will form where you cut. For a much larger plant that is a few years old, take the whole stems down about 30-50%. This reduction also produces more growth on the interior and avoids the floppy, open center effect which can occur later in the year.
In smaller plants I just take the flowering bud and two leaf junctions down. The plants recover and grow well for the next few months, until they try to flower again. This time I don’t cut as far down – just 2-3-inches to halt the flowering and control the growth and overall shape of the plant. Hopefully, by September the plants will be putting out flowers again and this time you can enjoy them along with your other fall plants.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.