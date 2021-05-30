GARDEN COLUMN: It's time to pinch back those chrysanthemums

We purchase these great plants in fall, put them into the garden where they happily survive our winter, and they return in spring along with most of our other perennials. Then, because we do not have 16-20 hour, long summer days, they try to bloom – for Memorial Day!

The remedy is to pinch back the growing tips around the end of May and probably again around July 4th, and you can delay the arrival of flowers until we want them for our fall garden.

To pinch back – Just under the flower buds, look for where two leaves come out from the stem and cut just above that. This takes the flowering part off and new stems will form where you cut. For a much larger plant that is a few years old, take the whole stems down about 30-50%. This reduction also produces more growth on the interior and avoids the floppy, open center effect which can occur later in the year.

In smaller plants I just take the flowering bud and two leaf junctions down. The plants recover and grow well for the next few months, until they try to flower again. This time I don’t cut as far down – just 2-3-inches to halt the flowering and control the growth and overall shape of the plant. Hopefully, by September the plants will be putting out flowers again and this time you can enjoy them along with your other fall plants.

Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.

