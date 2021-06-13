GARDEN COLUMN: Heat plus rain equals fungus

Be careful about what you wish for comes to mind this week – we wanted rain to help the very dry May conditions, and we certainly got rain. So far in my garden I have had over 3-inches and the forecast for the next 10 days is more of the same – storms which will increase the rain on the garden. So, we have uncomfortable conditions for the start of summer and heat plus humidity creates the perfect environment for many mildew and fungal issues.

There are numerous fungal pathogens some of which are host specific and some are not. Look for a powder or dust of material coating the leaves of a plant which can spread rapidly across a plant. Everything from crepe myrtles to lawn turf can be affected by fungus. Basic good cultural habits can minimize the issues, but sometimes nature wins so monitoring is important. Always pick up fallen leaves from a shrub that show disease leaves. Put the leaves in the trash not compost.

For perennials and shrubs that you want to enjoy for years to come, take note of which ones are most susceptible to problems in summer. Phlox, monarda, roses and crepe myrtles all tend to be affected and should be watched carefully as soon as the sauna conditions arrive. Look at the plant as a whole and inspect both the top and underside of the leaves.