GARDEN COLUMN: Gift ideas for gardeners

After what could only be called a "unique" 2020, many of us are more than ready to celebrate the end of the year, and that starts with Christmas. If there are gardeners on your list who you need to find gifts for, here are a few things that they would find useful. All these gifts are available online, so you don’t have to risk your health to satisfy getting a gift.

1. Tools: The past few years have seen a range of tech tools for gardeners, as well as battery-powered tools. I particularly like the versatility and freedom of the Ryobi tool line which includes battery-powered hedge clippers, pole branch cutter, leaf blower and many more that all work on the same battery, as do the saws and screwdrivers that are also useful in the garden. DeWalt and a few other manufacturers also make battery-powered tools, but Ryobi has the largest selection.

For hand tools, I like bypass clippers from Corona Tools. They have long blades and comfortable handles, so pruning almost everything in the garden is possible. The company does have a blade sharpener small enough to include with the gift. The multi-dial clippers allow you to prune stems that are just a half-inch thick up to 1.5 inches inches thick. The smallest openings are great for deadheading annuals and other small-stemmed plants, while the wider settings are used for roses and small shrubs.