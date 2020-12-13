GARDEN COLUMN: Gift ideas for gardeners

After what could only be called a "unique" 2020, many of us are more than ready to celebrate the end of the year, and that starts with Christmas. If there are gardeners on your list who you need to find gifts for, here are a few things that they would find useful. All these gifts are available online, so you don’t have to risk your health to satisfy getting a gift.
1. Tools: The past few years have seen a range of tech tools for gardeners, as well as battery-powered tools. I particularly like the versatility and freedom of the Ryobi tool line which includes battery-powered hedge clippers, pole branch cutter, leaf blower and many more that all work on the same battery, as do the saws and screwdrivers that are also useful in the garden. DeWalt and a few other manufacturers also make battery-powered tools, but Ryobi has the largest selection.
For hand tools, I like bypass clippers from Corona Tools. They have long blades and comfortable handles, so pruning almost everything in the garden is possible. The company does have a blade sharpener small enough to include with the gift. The multi-dial clippers allow you to prune stems that are just a half-inch thick up to 1.5 inches inches thick. The smallest openings are great for deadheading annuals and other small-stemmed plants, while the wider settings are used for roses and small shrubs.
There is also a handy garden cart that I love. The cart has a sturdy handle to drag to where you want to work and makes a great seat while you are weeding. There is plenty of room for hand tools, seed packets, sprays and a coffee cup. Mine came from Ames years ago but is also available on Amazon.
2. Plants and seeds: Amaryllis are a perfect gift for anyone who likes flowers in the middle of winter – and who doesn’t like indoor flowers when the January garden is looking blah? These large bulbs usually come complete with container and all you do is water lightly and wait for the flower stalk to grow.
Most online seed companies have gift ideas that include a variety of seed packets. Botanical Interests has several collections of seeds such as container vegetables. The collection of 10-12 seed packets is all delivered in a neat box or bag packaged already wrapped with a bow ready for your garden friends.
3. Books: Each year there is a new collection of books on the market. Two great books by Doug Tallamy, "Bringing Nature Home" and "Nature’s Best Hope," show how to make a garden that is attractive to you while still being environmentally friendly and encouraging nature to visit.
A small series of whimsical essays turned into books by Carol Michel also make a great gift. A recurring thought that runs through the books is the garden fairies. These benevolent creatures often hide garden tools where you cannot find them -- like under the chair where you left your hat and book. You will also get tips on how to be the first person on the block to have pansies planted or how to talk to non-gardeners in the family. She also authored "The Christmas Cottontail," a lovely book with delightful illustrations for reading aloud to young children during the Christmas season.
Gift certificates to local nurseries or online businesses are always welcome and our friends at Amazon sell almost everything a gardener could ever want, including books, tools and high-tech gadgets like irrigation timers that work from your phone. Gift memberships to local public gardens like Magnolia Plantation and Gardens are also great for families that love to stroll through gardens and get ideas for their own garden.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.
