GARDEN COLUMN: Get your seed and plant orders in early

This past year has been a trial for many of us, including the horticultural industry that supplies our seeds and plants. The year started out as a normal year, but soon the virus caught hold and everyone’s year changed overnight. After the stay home orders came into effect, some people turned to home baking bread and cakes, while others tried their hands outside in the garden.

Within a few weeks, companies that usually had normal seed orders sorted and shipped in days found the staggering number of orders were taking over a month to fulfil! At this point one company reported that they had to stop taking orders for a few weeks to catch up. Another company restricted the orders to wholesale customers only.

As the summer rolled on, if you wanted seeds or plants, you were often faced with ‘Out of Stock’ on many of your favorite vegetables and plants. The sudden increase in sales worldwide of David Austin Roses, which say that their roses topped the list of plants purchased, have had to regroup as they figure out how to supply enough roses to all their customer outlets. American Meadows seed company in Vermont had to move into a new warehouse where they could store more seeds and keep their staff a safe distance apart to fulfil orders.