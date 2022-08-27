GARDEN COLUMN: Fall flowers bring vibrant colors

The day length is noticeably shorter as we head toward the end of August and the plants are noticing. Longer nights have also brought slightly cooler temperatures along with some early fall flowers starting to show blooms and many spring or early summer shrubs, like roses, are putting fresh new blooms out.

The fall garden is often dominated by chrysanthemums and yellow colors in the garden but that doesn’t mean other colors are banned from the fall garden. One major departure from yellows are the fall asters which put out baby-blue to purple daisy flowers in fall. Asters are perennial flowers that grow slowly from spring through summer then, when the temperatures moderate, the flowers start to form. Asters also have a white and pink form for contrast with the blue. Of course, there are several plants that have white flowers, like dahlias which are also still out at the end of summer.

Like every other plant for the garden, check the zone that the pant prefers — we are in Zone 8, which is borderline for plants that like longer, colder winters, but we do still have a good selection. Our typical first frost is mid-October so by the time you have made your selection of plants and had them delivered you will be about 6 weeks before that date, which gives the perennials time to settle in a little. Some years we might not have a frost until nearly Christmas which the plants will be fine with too.

You may also notice some plants that are starting to put out blooms but have spread too far. With cooler temperatures, some of these plants can still be divided and shared with neighbors and friends to enjoy. With a sharp shovel, dig into the clump of the perennial and lift a section gently to the surface. You should have plenty of roots on the section, which can be planted just like the ones from the store. Remember to water well when you plant and for the next few weeks if we don’t have rain. They should recover very quickly and should continue to flower on schedule, then take off in the new location next spring.

It is still too early to plant spring blooming bulbs or seeds of hardy flowers which need a good winter chill to grow and a soil temperature of 50 degrees when planted. If you are tempted to buy the bulbs, check to see if they have been ‘stratified’ or if you need to do that. To stratify, you place the bulbs in a bag and put into the fridge for a few weeks — 6-10 weeks is typical for most bulbs and spring flowers. By then we should be much cooler too, and the soil temperature should be closer to 50 degrees than the 80 which is what mine is right now.