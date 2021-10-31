GARDEN COLUMN: Fall attraction in the garden

Last week we had a few cool mornings — my garden bottomed out at 42 degrees — and the overall temperatures have moderated considerably. Before long we will get a frosty morning and say goodbye to the annuals but there is still interest in the garden.
Many of the landscape shrub roses are still blooming but after a long season of blooming, the rosehips are more dominant. Varying from pale red to cherry red, this feature was lost in the industry for a few years but the hips provide another season of interest to the roses in fall and gives an ‘end of season’ feel to the whole garden.
Many hydrangeas that delight us from mid-summer to fall also have wonderful color as the blooms mature. The blue color the bloom changes slightly to a white/pink head before finally turning brown. Depending on your arrangement, the large flower heads can be outside or inside and work well with grasses, fall berries and little pumpkins. One less common trait of the hydrangea is that when you pick the bloom, whether at the mature or brown phase, the color is maintained for many weeks inside or outside.
For a more unusual arrangement or attraction in the garden, is the late phase of the common red cannas. The flowers from late summer mature to a group of spiky green balls which eventually turn brown when the seed inside matures. The final seed is a small, hard, black pellet held inside a papery brown husk. The immature seed is sturdy enough for giving interest in arrangements as well as the garden.
My favorite fall feature though is the callicarpa, or beautyberry, which has long stems, full of bright purple seeds which birds love. These are not small shrubs and spend most of the year at the back of the perennial or shrub garden being ignored. The flowers are small and white, appearing in mid-summer and the purple berries start to appear in early fall. The long, draping stems of purple berries catch the eye of anyone passing by and make the callicarpa a must-have for fall gardens.
With so much emphasis on spring and summer blooming plants and the predominance of orange and red in the fall, it is easy to forget that other shrubs can also provide fall interest in the garden. Don’t forget grasses too that are at the peak then the daylength shortens and the temperatures drop.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.