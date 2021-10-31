GARDEN COLUMN: Fall attraction in the garden

Last week we had a few cool mornings — my garden bottomed out at 42 degrees — and the overall temperatures have moderated considerably. Before long we will get a frosty morning and say goodbye to the annuals but there is still interest in the garden.

Many of the landscape shrub roses are still blooming but after a long season of blooming, the rosehips are more dominant. Varying from pale red to cherry red, this feature was lost in the industry for a few years but the hips provide another season of interest to the roses in fall and gives an ‘end of season’ feel to the whole garden.

Many hydrangeas that delight us from mid-summer to fall also have wonderful color as the blooms mature. The blue color the bloom changes slightly to a white/pink head before finally turning brown. Depending on your arrangement, the large flower heads can be outside or inside and work well with grasses, fall berries and little pumpkins. One less common trait of the hydrangea is that when you pick the bloom, whether at the mature or brown phase, the color is maintained for many weeks inside or outside.