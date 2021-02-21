 Skip to main content
GARDEN COLUMN: Early spring lawn and garden care
GARDEN COLUMN: Early spring lawn and garden care

A yellow forsythia blooms.

 KATE COPSEY, T&D CORRESPONDENT

The days are getting longer and, with the exception of this coming weekend, there are some milder days when homeowners can step outside and survey their property. Most homes have lawn outside and that is one of the first areas that need attention in early spring. Weeds are already appearing in both the lawn and garden areas and dealing with them now can save time later in the year. Weed control is composed of two applications – the prevention of annual weeds and eradicating the existing or perennial weeds.

Pre-emergent: In general, when the forsythia puts out its bright yellow blooms, it is mild enough outside for some weeds to germinate, so your first chore outside is to put down a pre-emergent to stop new weeds from getting a hold on your lawn or garden. Crabgrass is a common annual weed grass that germinates early and invades lawns which is why some products indicate ‘Crabgrass Control’ rather than pre-emergent but they have the same effect on all weed seeds. Your lawn and flower beds can easily become weedy and the pre-emergent helps save you time down the road removing them. Preen brand is available everywhere and probably the most common for homeowners to use. Safer Brand and Arbico Organics use a more organic pre-emergent product based on corn gluten. Just remember that your pretty annual flower seeds will not germinate any better than weed seeds after you use any of these products and it is also a good idea to delay overseeding your lawn for 10-12 weeks after the pre-emergent is applied. Pre-emergent treatment should likewise be reapplied every 3 months to be effective on summer and late season weeds.

Lawn weed control: While many lawn weeds are annual and can be controlled with a pre-emergent, some weeds have already arrived or are perennial that appear anytime between now and late spring. Florida Betony and dandelions are just two common weeds that are already up and requires a lawn weed killer to be controlled. Not all lawn weed killers will be effective on persistent weeds so check the label for what exactly it will kill and be prepared to spot kill these when they arrive.

Lawn weed control should not be applied to flower or vegetable gardens as the products will kill all plants that are not grass. For effective weed control in flower or vegetable garden is best done early in the season to get the initial weeds cleared out along with as many roots as you can get. Mulch the area to suppress further weeds. Preen Pre-emergent can be used in flower beds if you are not intending sowing any flower seeds.

Take a few minutes to do some preventative weed control in the next few weeks, and you can look forward to enjoying your lawn and garden when spring weather arrives.

Kate Copsey

Kate Copsey

Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book "The Downsized Veggie Garden" is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.

