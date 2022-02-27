GARDEN COLUMN: Don't let warm temps fool you -- frost is coming

In true South Carolina fashion, we are in late winter, but the temperatures outside are getting much warmer, indicating that spring is close by. The important part there was "close by" but not here yet. Our last frost is generally in mid-March and the two-week period before and after that date can be cold too. Chances obviously go down the further into March we get, but looking at my phone app this morning, this week will be very mild (80s) while the weekend shows a definite cooling and maybe a frost next week – the first week of March. Unfortunately, the stores are already tempting gardeners with flowers to plant and vegetables to grow.

There are lots of things that you can put in right now, including trees, shrubs and perennials, which all tolerate mild frosts, but I found lots of tender annuals to buy as well. A quick internet search will alert you to whether the plant is frost tolerant or not. My little pack of cyclamen shows that it is only tolerant to 40 degrees, and we will almost certainly go down to that temperature before winter is through with us.

Another issue in the garden this year is the mild temperatures have brought some early flowers on my fruit trees. In general, fruit trees need a certain amount cold weather to stay dormant before coming out into flower. Many southern varieties have already reached that threshold of cold and are coming into bloom — in February. There is nothing to be done about this except to hope that the temperatures are not too cold. Some fruit varieties can tolerate 30 degrees for the flowers, but when the flower is pollinated, one degree too low will kill the fruit. Small fruit such as blueberries can be protected with a frost cloth, but a full-size tree is difficult, and although hope is not regarded as a business strategy, it is about the only thing you can do. Fortunately, most trees bloom over a period of weeks so your harvest may not be a total loss.

You can also keep yourself busy with seed starting. I have noticed a number of smaller seed houses, particularly when ordering natives or perennial seed, do not stratify the seed before sending them out. Stratification is nature’s way of keeping seed from germinating before spring arrives. For gardeners, this involves placing the seed in seed pots or on a damp paper towel, then putting them into the fridge or freezer for a month before placing them into a warm area to germinate.

Other germinating issues can be light. Most seeds are covered lightly, germinate and grow under your lights without a problem. Some seeds need to be under a light to start the process, whereas other, like parsley, need darkness to germinate. Most of these germination quirks can be found with a quick internet search or by contacting the help line of the seed company where you purchased the seed.

So stay busy with weeding and seed starting while we wait for spring temperatures to settles, and avoid planting those lovely annual flowers until we are past the last frost.

Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.

