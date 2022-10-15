GARDEN COLUMN: Cooler temps bring change in color

Finally, the temperatures have cooled enough to see some change in color in the shrubs and trees as well as some new blooms on shrubs like roses and azaleas.

The cooler days have given me a chance to get back into the garden to do some much-needed weeding and plan for a few additions to the landscape. In a few short weeks the catalogs will be tempting gardeners with new selections, but it is wise to figure out what you need before they arrive so that you don’t over order for your landscape space.

Fall planting is always a great way to spend a day in the garden whether you are in the vegetable garden or shrub and perennial garden. Shrubs and small trees are my favorite to plant in fall as we tend to get a few more rainy days than in spring. Most trees will be either dormant when delivered or close to dormant so don’t be put off by the bare branches – I little scratch on the bark will reveal that the tree is alive. By spring, the tree will put out buds and flowers as though it had been in your landscape for years.

Although we are still quite a few weeks away from the first frost of winter, it is wise to plan what you are going to protect and how. Annuals, like sunflowers, are generally not worth trying to save as they have completed their life in one season. Perennials and larger items are generally going to be fine through winter but the tender perennials and tropical items need to be protected from heavy frost. How much frost a plant can tolerate is dependent on the plant but I tend to ere on the side of caution and protect tender items from all frost.

For my plants the ones that are first protected are the citrus. Most citrus trees can tolerate some light frost but the flowers are likely to be damaged and as you want the fruit from your citrus, you need to protect the flowers and young fruit. Many citrus do flower late summer though early winter and produce fruit in summer so a sunny indoor location is best for these. A short dormancy is beneficial to citrus before the flowers are borne so don’t rush the trees into their winter home but be ready by the end of the month for moving them – or if we get a frost watch.

You can also pot up a few tender perennials such as begonias or petunias which die with frost but can be held indoors until next spring. Trim the plants back and keep in a light but cool area until late winter, then increase the heat in the area and let the plant grow for late spring planting again.

As the main garden season comes to a close take the time to sit in the garden and enjoy what you are creating. You might even see the early blooming winter flowers on camellias and witch hazel.