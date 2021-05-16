GARDEN COLUMN: Cool mulch for hot days

May should be the transition to lazy hot summer days not the damp 60’s that we are getting this week! Most of the garden though whether it is the veggies or the flowers, will emerge looking so much better for the rain and cooler temperatures.
No matter how much you water your plants, rain seeps into the soil and reaches a much deeper level that most watering efforts. To benefit from rain though you should have mulch on the garden rather than bare earth which dries quickly and can form a hard crust that rain just bounces off from and into the gutter.
Mulch is also a good way to keep the soil surface a little cooler during the hot summer sizzling days. Mulch can still be put down now and spread around trees, shrubs, perennials and blueberries. The mulch should be 2-4 inches thick and should be applied over weeded garden areas. Freshly laid mulch makes a garden look great but that will soon disappear if weeds continue to grow through it. Ideally you should already have completed your mulching, but it is not too late to finish off around small trees and newly planted shrubs.
Landscape fabric under the mulch for garden paths and around areas where you are not planting, is another way to neaten up an area very quickly. Alas, some weeds find mulch a suitable medium to grow in and it is a fallacy to believe that mulch stops all weeds, particularly grasses – it helps but you still need to be vigilant and remover any that arrive. I like to mulch in areas where plants are not thickly planted and there are gaps. Sometimes this is to give small shrubs some room to grow, or for for summer bulbs, like dahlias, to grow.
Another great place for mulch is around tree roots. Large trees have roots that go several feet around the tree and when the tree ages these roots are above the surface making it difficult to walk around. A few inches of mulch not only make the area neater but makes it much easier walk by particularly if the tree is close to a pathway to the outside faucet or other utility area. Mulch can be put around trees, big and small, but don’t let the mulch get too high and make a hill. The mulch should be just a few inches, not a foot high cone. The idea is to protect the roots and keep them cooler as well as retain moisture.
If you can get out between rain showers this week – you will likely need a garden sweater but I hope to get out and enjoy the few days of unusually cool weather.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.