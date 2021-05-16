GARDEN COLUMN: Cool mulch for hot days

May should be the transition to lazy hot summer days not the damp 60’s that we are getting this week! Most of the garden though whether it is the veggies or the flowers, will emerge looking so much better for the rain and cooler temperatures.

No matter how much you water your plants, rain seeps into the soil and reaches a much deeper level that most watering efforts. To benefit from rain though you should have mulch on the garden rather than bare earth which dries quickly and can form a hard crust that rain just bounces off from and into the gutter.

Mulch is also a good way to keep the soil surface a little cooler during the hot summer sizzling days. Mulch can still be put down now and spread around trees, shrubs, perennials and blueberries. The mulch should be 2-4 inches thick and should be applied over weeded garden areas. Freshly laid mulch makes a garden look great but that will soon disappear if weeds continue to grow through it. Ideally you should already have completed your mulching, but it is not too late to finish off around small trees and newly planted shrubs.