 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
GARDEN COLUMN: Cool mulch for hot days
0 comments
editor's pick

GARDEN COLUMN: Cool mulch for hot days

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
mulching, garden

Mulch is shown in a garden of perennials, plants and small shrubs. 

 KATE COPSEY, T&D CORRESPONDENT

May should be the transition to lazy hot summer days not the damp 60’s that we are getting this week! Most of the garden though whether it is the veggies or the flowers, will emerge looking so much better for the rain and cooler temperatures.

No matter how much you water your plants, rain seeps into the soil and reaches a much deeper level that most watering efforts. To benefit from rain though you should have mulch on the garden rather than bare earth which dries quickly and can form a hard crust that rain just bounces off from and into the gutter.

Mulch is also a good way to keep the soil surface a little cooler during the hot summer sizzling days. Mulch can still be put down now and spread around trees, shrubs, perennials and blueberries. The mulch should be 2-4 inches thick and should be applied over weeded garden areas. Freshly laid mulch makes a garden look great but that will soon disappear if weeds continue to grow through it. Ideally you should already have completed your mulching, but it is not too late to finish off around small trees and newly planted shrubs.

Landscape fabric under the mulch for garden paths and around areas where you are not planting, is another way to neaten up an area very quickly. Alas, some weeds find mulch a suitable medium to grow in and it is a fallacy to believe that mulch stops all weeds, particularly grasses – it helps but you still need to be vigilant and remover any that arrive. I like to mulch in areas where plants are not thickly planted and there are gaps. Sometimes this is to give small shrubs some room to grow, or for for summer bulbs, like dahlias, to grow.

Another great place for mulch is around tree roots. Large trees have roots that go several feet around the tree and when the tree ages these roots are above the surface making it difficult to walk around. A few inches of mulch not only make the area neater but makes it much easier walk by particularly if the tree is close to a pathway to the outside faucet or other utility area. Mulch can be put around trees, big and small, but don’t let the mulch get too high and make a hill. The mulch should be just a few inches, not a foot high cone. The idea is to protect the roots and keep them cooler as well as retain moisture.

If you can get out between rain showers this week – you will likely need a garden sweater but I hope to get out and enjoy the few days of unusually cool weather.

+1 
Kate Copsey (mugshot)

Kate Copsey

Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Preventing injuries during workouts

Make your house a home

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Ask the Builder: Brick pavers can fade, so should i use clay?
Home & Garden

Ask the Builder: Brick pavers can fade, so should i use clay?

Q: Tim, I have a big decision to make and need your help. I love the look of colored brick for paving, including my driveway, sidewalks and patio. The issue is I’ve started to pay attention to older installations of colored concrete paving brick and many look faded. Why is that happening? Some look horrible, especially at a restaurant I patronize. I don’t want my investment to look faded in a few years. Do I have alternatives, and is there a way to restore the color of faded concrete brick pavers? —Mary Chris F., Tampa, Fla.

+2
What, exactly, is covered in a home warranty?
Home & Garden

What, exactly, is covered in a home warranty?

Q: I viewed your YouTube video on home warranties. We live in a 10-year old home in the country. We have a well with a submersible pump and we need to know if in addition to taking care of appliances, would a home warranty also take care of the pump and other assorted plumbing problems if something goes wrong? And can you recommend a good company?

+2
Homeowner interested in preserving scenic view by buying a portion of neighbor’s property
Home & Garden

Homeowner interested in preserving scenic view by buying a portion of neighbor’s property

Q: We live in a subdivision that was built in 1962. The houses are situated on irregularly shaped lots to form an open area that is landscaped with vistas of mature trees and a leafy, verdant backdrop. Property lines are marked with very low, split-rail fences. We have an open airy feeling in our subdivision. Our picture window looks out over a portion of a neighbor’s lot that makes a pleasant view.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News