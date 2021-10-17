GARDEN COLUMN: Clearing out the raspberry patch

The raspberry patch can become a wild and overgrown area at the end of the year and so is one of the early fall chores for me each year. The stems on some varieties die after the fruit is borne while others continue to grow way past the top of the fence creating a thorny mess by summer’s end and something that I addressed last week when the first few fall temperatures made gardening enjoyable.

It is important to know what your raspberries are before you go in to clear the patch. I have both floricane and primocane raspberries which determines which stems I take out and which to leave.

The primocane raspberries produced fruit from mid-summer to late August while the floricane are the early May raspberries that grew on canes that were already growing last year. A few varieties combine both these traits and can produce a flush of berries early in the year and a bonus crop, which is lighter, in late summer on new stems. A long season of berries will have a patch that has a good mix of these varieties growing together, but as raspberry canes can grow as far as a foot away from the original crown they can become overcrowded.

The first part of the clearing out the patch is to address the dead stems from early blooming varieties. These already have leaves that have died off and are easy to identify and remove.