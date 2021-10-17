GARDEN COLUMN: Clearing out the raspberry patch

The raspberry patch can become a wild and overgrown area at the end of the year and so is one of the early fall chores for me each year. The stems on some varieties die after the fruit is borne while others continue to grow way past the top of the fence creating a thorny mess by summer’s end and something that I addressed last week when the first few fall temperatures made gardening enjoyable.
It is important to know what your raspberries are before you go in to clear the patch. I have both floricane and primocane raspberries which determines which stems I take out and which to leave.
The primocane raspberries produced fruit from mid-summer to late August while the floricane are the early May raspberries that grew on canes that were already growing last year. A few varieties combine both these traits and can produce a flush of berries early in the year and a bonus crop, which is lighter, in late summer on new stems. A long season of berries will have a patch that has a good mix of these varieties growing together, but as raspberry canes can grow as far as a foot away from the original crown they can become overcrowded.
The first part of the clearing out the patch is to address the dead stems from early blooming varieties. These already have leaves that have died off and are easy to identify and remove.
Most of my plants are primocane which produce on wood that started growing in spring, so healthy green stems gets trimmed back to about 2-foot leaving plenty of room for new growth next year. Leaving the long canes for next year tends to be detrimental to the crop. The few that are still producing a late crop will be trimmed back over winter.
The floricane raspberries are just tip pruned for this year, if needed, and left to produce the early crop next year.
The third variety are the ever-bearing ones that are currently producing on stems that grew all summer but will also produce an early crop next year. These will be tip pruned to control the overall growth in winter.
Raspberries also produce sucker growth around the original crown which emerges up to a foot or so from the crown. These are the plants that will take over for next year’s growth. Remove stems that are coming up between rows or in the lawn area, but leave a few around each plant for next year’s crop.
Keeping control of the raspberry patch is a multi-session job that should be done a few times throughout the year. After the early floricane crop has been harvested these stems can be removed to leave room for new stems to grow. Then as these stems decline, the fall clean up begins and a third pruning will be done when everything is dormant before next year’s growth begins. Tip pruning of overlong stems can be done all year long.
A well-tended raspberry patch is productive but it only takes a few unattended months for the patch to turn into a jungle. If you have inherited a 'jungle’ patch, mow or cut all the canes to about 6-inches from the ground. Remove excess crowns and determine whether you have primocane or floricane, or both, in the patch next year.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.