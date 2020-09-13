GARDEN COLUMN: Christmas Cacti

Each year, about Thanksgiving or earlier, stores are filled with brightly colored Christmas cacti. The cacti continue to bloom with red or salmon colors all through the holiday season and most people keep the cactus for many years.
Getting them to bloom each year is more of a challenge when we don’t have long fall nights like our northern neighbors. For the plants to bloom, they need to be treated a little like poinsettias which is to say that you need to provide them with longer nights than our latitude gets. That in turn means that you have to give them special darkness treatment from the beginning of September if you want the colors to arrive anywhere close to the holiday season.
Note that although we call these plants Christmas Cacti, they are a succulent not a cactus and they are in the Schlumbergera group of plants.
The ideal conditions for the cacti to set bloom are 6-8 weeks of cool nights (50-60 degrees) with 12-14 hours of night darkness and full sun in the daytime. Easy if you are in New York but not in Orangeburg County. Right now, our dawn is about 6:30 a.m. in the morning, so they need to be covered from about 4:30 to 5 p.m. for the darkness factor to kick in. Alas the 50 degrees is not going to happen indoors, much less outdoors but I hope in another couple of weeks the night temperatures will drop enough for these delightful plants to flower.
Poinsettias, if you kept them from last year, require the same treatment but the temperature is not quite as critical -- 6-8 weeks of darkness will encourage the plant to start the flower cycle.
The bright red that you associate with the poinsettia are the colorful leaves that surround the little yellow flower at the center. Poinsettias are best if they have been pruned back a few times in the year, a little like chrysanthemums, to make a bushy, compact plants, but they can look fine particularly when they are in groups in a container. I have also seen gardeners make the poinsettia into a topiary form but I suspect that they used a local nursery to do the diurnal treatment.
After new year, I keep my poinsettia and cactus in a cooler back room until spring, then trim it right back and plant in the garden for the summer, so they needed to be potted up and settled before I started the diurnal treatment. Once the buds in the cactus and the leaves in the poinsettia are set, bring the plants inside to enjoy with no further treatment.
Consistency is the key to success with this treatment and just one night missed can add a day or two to the process working. As with most things in the garden world, there is a certain satisfaction in getting these things to work!
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book "The Downsized Veggie Garden" is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.
