GARDEN COLUMN: Christmas Cacti

Poinsettias, if you kept them from last year, require the same treatment but the temperature is not quite as critical -- 6-8 weeks of darkness will encourage the plant to start the flower cycle.

The bright red that you associate with the poinsettia are the colorful leaves that surround the little yellow flower at the center. Poinsettias are best if they have been pruned back a few times in the year, a little like chrysanthemums, to make a bushy, compact plants, but they can look fine particularly when they are in groups in a container. I have also seen gardeners make the poinsettia into a topiary form but I suspect that they used a local nursery to do the diurnal treatment.

After new year, I keep my poinsettia and cactus in a cooler back room until spring, then trim it right back and plant in the garden for the summer, so they needed to be potted up and settled before I started the diurnal treatment. Once the buds in the cactus and the leaves in the poinsettia are set, bring the plants inside to enjoy with no further treatment.

Consistency is the key to success with this treatment and just one night missed can add a day or two to the process working. As with most things in the garden world, there is a certain satisfaction in getting these things to work!

Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book "The Downsized Veggie Garden" is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0