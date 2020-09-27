GARDEN COLUMN: Best plants for fall color

As the days get shorter, fall colors in the garden appear. Typical colors for fall are yellow, some reds and burnt oranges which are most commonly seen in chrysanthemums and pumpkins but there are other fall flowers that are around and worth trying. Perennial plants and shrubs can all be planted right now but flowers might not appear until next year.
In perennials, the fall blooming asters start to bloom when fall temperatures arrive which they did for Orangeburg right on time for the fall equinox – the unofficial start of fall. Aster’s daisy-like flowers come in a variety of non-typical fall colors like pinks and blue. Somewhat overlooked in the garden for most of the year, the asters grow to about 3-foot tall so look good at the back of the border or in front of taller shrubs. Grow asters in light shade or full sun.
A smaller perennial that is sometimes mistaken for ragweed is Goldenrod or Solidago. These plants flower in fall just like ragweed and have similar flowers but does not generally cause allergy issues. The plant has yellow flowers and is about 3-foot tall by fall. A great asset to the perennial border where very few perennials are in bloom. Fireworks is a popular variety.
The rudbeckia group, (Black-eyed Susan) is another popular perennial that usually has yellow petals around a black central ‘eye’. Newer cultivars include ones with darker yellows or even red on the petals as well as smaller sizes. The typical rudbeckia grows to around 3 feet tall and forms clumps but can be a little invasive when happy so pick up stray seedlings in spring. Cultivars are less likely to self sow.
In shrubs, my favorite is the callicarpa which has purple berries in fall which are strung in groups along the long stems. There is both a native and oriental callicarpa and both are delightful in the garden.
Few shrubs provide color to match the fall leaf of witch hazels which produce their flowers early in the year after the leaves drop in fall. Bright orange and yellows are typical of the species which grow to about 6-feet heigh and in a general vase shape form. This shrub does well in light shade or understory location.
Coming a close second to witch hazels is the fothergilla – an old fashioned shrub that gets about 6 feet in height and 3-4 feet across. It has white pom-pom, spring flowers but the fall color is also eye-catching.
Of course, if you have blueberry bush you will notice that these too turn a pleasing orange color in fall. This makes the blueberry a true asset to the garden whether you like the fruit or not. White flowers in spring, dark berries in summer and pleasing fall color – what more can you ask of a plant?
So add a few fall flowering perennials to your garden to enjoy as the glorious fall temperatures.
