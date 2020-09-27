GARDEN COLUMN: Best plants for fall color

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As the days get shorter, fall colors in the garden appear. Typical colors for fall are yellow, some reds and burnt oranges which are most commonly seen in chrysanthemums and pumpkins but there are other fall flowers that are around and worth trying. Perennial plants and shrubs can all be planted right now but flowers might not appear until next year.

In perennials, the fall blooming asters start to bloom when fall temperatures arrive which they did for Orangeburg right on time for the fall equinox – the unofficial start of fall. Aster’s daisy-like flowers come in a variety of non-typical fall colors like pinks and blue. Somewhat overlooked in the garden for most of the year, the asters grow to about 3-foot tall so look good at the back of the border or in front of taller shrubs. Grow asters in light shade or full sun.

A smaller perennial that is sometimes mistaken for ragweed is Goldenrod or Solidago. These plants flower in fall just like ragweed and have similar flowers but does not generally cause allergy issues. The plant has yellow flowers and is about 3-foot tall by fall. A great asset to the perennial border where very few perennials are in bloom. Fireworks is a popular variety.