GARDEN COLUMN: Be prepared for frosty mornings

You know that at some time, fall weather with frosty mornings will arrive and last week was the first taste of that. Although the light frost was very scattered the temperatures were cool enough to remind us that we need to be prepared for fall to turn into winter. Preparation included bringing tender plants indoors for the season or cloths over cool season crops in the garden. The indoor location should be close to a south or west facing window which gets maximum sunshine. Do not let the plant leaves touch the window, which can get cold, but be about a-foot away. Also keep them away from heating vents which can dry the plant out quickly.

My first job last week was to put the frost tender citrus trees inside for a few nights. Although they are back outside now, a permanent winter home will be needed soon, and that area needs to be cleared out to make space for them. Along with the citrus is a little Christmas Cactus that likes a few cool, but not frosty, nights to bring the blooms out. Orangeburg County average first frost arrives early November which is just a week or two away so now is the time to get prepared.

Outside, the only parts of the garden that need care are the cool weather crops that don’t like heat and love these cool fall days. Unfortunately, many of them don’t really like frost which means they need some protection when a frost is forecast, or better yet, when the temperatures dip below 45. I like to have traditional frost blankets for the crops but I also have some regular fabric that I picked up from the fabric store. The garment interfacing is usually sold by the yard and comes about 60-inches wide which is perfect for my raised beds. The fabric gives a few degrees of frost protection. For more protection, the heavier-weight quilt lining works well.

Fabrics keep the frost off the leaves of vegetables, but plastic sheeting does not have the same effect. The plastic sheet lies directly on the leaf and that allows the cold temperature to be transferred to the leaf surface which is not what you want. A sheet underneath a bubble-wrap type plastic has been reported as being a better way to keep the plants safe. If using plastic material, remove it quickly in the morning so that the sun does not burn the leaves. Even weak winter sun can be magnified dramatically by plastic.

So get prepared for cooler weather get ready to put your garlic, daffodils and other bulbs in the ground. After the two cool nights last week the temperature of the soil went down to 55 degrees, so we are close to the perfect planting temperature.