GARDEN COLUMN: Are we there yet?

In many ways, this winter was mild along with some unseasonably warm weather, but the late frosts of mid-March have confused plants and frustrated gardeners across the region. The stores are still full of plants to buy, but I am not the only one to be waiting and checking the 10-day forecast on my phone.

Most of the perennials in my garden and the shrubs have started to put out new leaves, having the first set killed by the very cold nights. Fruit trees are showing very few fruit growing but the trees are healthy and growing rapidly. There are a couple, though, that are not faring so well. So how do you tell if a shrub or tree is dead or just late recovering from the cold? The most common and easy way is to use a scratch test.

Trees and shrubs have a tough outer layer, or bark, which helps keep the moisture in the system, but underneath this outer layer is a green healthy layer. In young trees, if you scratch the bark lightly you should see the bright green layer underneath. This indicates that the tree is alive at that point. I generally start the scratch test toward the top of the tree or along a light brown side shoot. If there is no green at that point, I move down the tree and try a lower part until I find a positive green test. However, you will probably need to repeat the test a few times until you actually see leaves coming out, or, if you cannot find a green test, you can declare the tree dead.

Many fruit trees are grafted onto another root stock. This is done for a variety of reasons including to control size, increase flowers or increase disease resistance. Sometime the grafted root sends up new leaves, and you think your tree is still alive at the base. Check carefully to see if the growth is coming from below the graft or above before you declare the tree alive. Always remove foliage coming from the rootstock.

Overall though, be patient and make sure your reluctant shrubs are well hydrated by watering regularly, and wait until the scratch test confirms that the item is really, truly dead.

Right now my phone shows no danger of cold nights in the forecast, but I am still waiting another week before planting tomatoes and other warm weather plants. I still have mulching and weeding plus some planting to keep me busy outside in this wonderful sunny spring weather.

Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book “The Downsized Veggie Garden” is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0