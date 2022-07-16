GARDEN COLUMN: A tough year in the garden

This has been a tough year for vegetable gardeners, so if you are new to growing your own produce, do not be discouraged if the results are mixed this year. The year started with a very late frost which killed early planted seedlings and set all the perennial fruit behind a little. By the time everything caught up, the temperature had soared into the 90s and above — not a great scenario for consistent production. After talking to several local gardeners, we are all having problems, so do not despair.

The positive in the garden is the more consistent rain that this month has seen. By July 4, my garden was looking as stressed as it does in late August, but the rain has been a much-needed benefit and the cloudy days keep the temperature moderate too, so the pollinators are back for your tomatoes, beans and sweet corn and they are back to normal summer production.

To extend the season in the vegetable garden, the cool weather cabbages should all be started this month. Lettuce matures early and prefers cool temperatures so should be left to start later in the month, but long growing Brussel sprouts should be started very soon. Just like in spring, the seedlings need a good, light growing mix and lots of light when they germinate. The light is perhaps a little easier in July than January, but if you do not have a cool indoor space for the seedlings, give them a very shady place outdoors. Covering a garden bed with a dark shade cloth can also keep the seedlings cool. I prefer indoor grow lights in the central air as which is closer to fall temperatures but as the plants get larger, they will have to go outside in August so that they settle for fall harvest. Between now and then, I will fertilize lightly to get the seedlings well grown and healthy before they go outside.

When the weather is too hot and steamy for gardening, remember to take a walk around the garden at least once a day so that you can spot any aphid or fungal issues before they become a problem. An example would be the yellow mass on stems of melons and pumpkins. This is caused by a worm that gets into the squash and can be easily managed by using a Bt worm treatments.

It is also helpful to take images of the garden and make notes on what has worked and what has not along with what needs to be trimmed or moved in fall.

Stay cool indoors while this heat lasts because fall will be busy in the garden again.