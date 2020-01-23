So far, the weather in Orangeburg County has been mild this winter which is why this week’s cold temperatures may have caught some gardeners by surprise.
In my garden, many annuals from last year are still blooming alongside the camellias which really should not happen. I have also delayed my mid-winter cleanup because the annuals are still delightful to view. Not many will survive the predicted frosts, but if the temperatures continue to stay just around freezing point, some may continue flowering for another week or two. Eventually though we are going to have a true killing frost, which, if not this week, the annuals will finally find their way to the compost heap.
The mild weather has also has a downside. Many fruit trees have been fooled into thinking spring is already here. My pear trees particularly are already putting buds and blossom out which will not survive the predicted 29 degrees. Young leaves on trees will likely also be killed but they will be replaced in a few weeks time. Unfortunately, fruiting trees that put out flowers too soon will have damaged fruit or no fruit at all this summer. Alas, there is not a thing you can do about it in the garden.
So, most of my gardening efforts this year have been with seed starting. If you have ever ordered from a company online or by catalog, you will find several colorful catalogs in your mailbox. Some of the new offerings for seed starting are the new line of decomposable seedling containers including one set that is made from recycled paper. My recycled paper set came from Botanical Interests and comes complete with 12 small pots and a tray. These paper containers can be placed in the ground when planting, so no plastic for the landfill. My other seedlings are in traditional peat pots which allows you to see when the roots have reached the bottom of the pot which is an indication that the seedlings need repotting. Between peat pots, peat pellets and other compostable supplies you will know that you are not contributing to the landfill while still growing great seedlings.
Indoor gardening with seeds or green plants is a splendid way to keep your green thumb busy until spring arrives.
