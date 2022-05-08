Dogwood Garden Club awarded national grants

The Dogwood Garden Club recently received two national grants to be used in preparation, planning, education and planting two gardens at Connie Maxwell Children’s Home. A “Youth Pollinator Garden Grant” was awarded by the National Garden Club, and the Espoma Corporation Grant was awarded to facilitate youth gardens.

Two gardens are currently nearing completion on the campus grounds, including a pollinator garden and an herb garden. Super Sod donated organic compost for the garden beds, while the Plant Depot assisted with plant selections at a discount price.

Prior to the preparation of the gardens, the gardeners taught creative and “hands-on” lessons about planting with seeds, garden preparation, pollinator gardens, ecology and conservation, along with propagating plants in four sessions with the children. During the education sessions, the members donated trowels, garden gloves and racks for the children to use.

Members of Dogwood Garden Club assisted eight children in the planting of the pollinator garden on April 9, which included butterfly bushes, batwing alocasia, marigolds, zinnias, lantana, coneflowers and salvia. To complete the design, accent pieces like a butterfly garden stake and sunning rock bath were added to the garden.

Saturday was the target date for completion of the herb garden, which will be used in preparation of some of the meals the children enjoy. Some of the herbs include parsley, mint, rosemary, basil and thyme. A lunch is also planned so that gardeners and the youth can enjoy and admire their garden creations.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0