COLUMN: Wasting water no longer necessary

This summer has provided considerably more moisture for the garden than most years and that has helped keep things alive but it has also shown how many people have irrigation systems that have been set for regular watering but not turned off when it rains. This is obviously wasteful but unnecessary with today’s technology.
The old manual systems were set by turning dials or pressing arrow buttons to set day and time. When it rained you went out and turned the controller off. Today’s high technology versions work with your phone and with just a tap you can schedule or cancel, for daily, or multiple days on just one screen. Most detect rain, or even check your weather radar, and will put a hold on the system so that you are not watering during a rainstorm.
I first came across these fun systems last year when I had to go out of town for over a week in August. My green beans and tomatoes would be without water unless someone could remember to turn the water on for 30 minutes each morning, or I could find the old manual timer. It didn’t take long to find that I could add a hi-tech timer to the outside faucet and set it to water while I was away. My system has a wi-fi receptor, which works on my home wi-fi, then sends the signal to turn the faucet on for 30 minutes. So far this system was no better or worse than a manual one except that I like the idea of controlling the water from the phone.
However, it really came worth the money when a hurricane was forecast to arrive while I was away. As I drove to the airport, the interstate had all 6 lanes going north as Charleston was evacuating and the airport was full of people heading back north. I had put the watering on rain delay knowing that the storm would produce lots of rain, except that the storm hit the North Carolina coast and not us. As soon as I landed in Salt Lake City, the news was showing the new storm track and a phone call home indicated that we only had a teaspoon or so of rain from the event. From my phone, in Salt Lake City, I could reset my watering system to come off rain delay and water on schedule the next morning.
This summer, the system has been mainly set to manual because we have had so many days with rain. If the rain has not arrived, I can set the water to run while I get dinner – all without leaving the kitchen. I can also set the system to water twice per day if needed in the hot -- typically dry -- summer growing season.
The in-ground irrigation system smart controllers are very much like the thermostat controllers that control your air and heating systems. The wires connect to the same ones as your manual controller, so they are easy to replace and set up. Not all work with wi-fi but most do, and they can also be controlled by voice through Alexa as well as through an app.
In an age where conservation of resources like water are important, wasting water on your lawn while a pop-up storms rage overhead is no longer necessary.
My system is by B-Hyve (Orbit systems) but others are available like Rain Bird and Scotts and are all available at box stores, Amazon and other retailers.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book "The Downsized Veggie Garden" is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.
