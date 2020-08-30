COLUMN: Wasting water no longer necessary

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

This summer has provided considerably more moisture for the garden than most years and that has helped keep things alive but it has also shown how many people have irrigation systems that have been set for regular watering but not turned off when it rains. This is obviously wasteful but unnecessary with today’s technology.

The old manual systems were set by turning dials or pressing arrow buttons to set day and time. When it rained you went out and turned the controller off. Today’s high technology versions work with your phone and with just a tap you can schedule or cancel, for daily, or multiple days on just one screen. Most detect rain, or even check your weather radar, and will put a hold on the system so that you are not watering during a rainstorm.

I first came across these fun systems last year when I had to go out of town for over a week in August. My green beans and tomatoes would be without water unless someone could remember to turn the water on for 30 minutes each morning, or I could find the old manual timer. It didn’t take long to find that I could add a hi-tech timer to the outside faucet and set it to water while I was away. My system has a wi-fi receptor, which works on my home wi-fi, then sends the signal to turn the faucet on for 30 minutes. So far this system was no better or worse than a manual one except that I like the idea of controlling the water from the phone.