COLUMN: It's time to begin planning for fall

The fall garden colors are predominantly oranges and reds that reflect the traditional fall tree color. We are already in the middle of August, so it is time to order or purchase your fall plants. September and October are sometimes called the forgotten season because many gardeners focus on shutting down the garden rather that planting, but it is great for planting perennials and shrubs.
Black-Eyed Susan (Rudbeckia) is often a little invasive in the garden but new varieties are less of a problem and they do look great in the perennial bed. There are perennial and annual varieties and most grow to about 3 feet tall but there are smaller varieties. Look for R. gloriosa varieties for more red than yellow in the flowers, or Goldilocks for more yellow and Marmalade for a yellow flower with orange in the middle. Look for perennials to plant now so that they are settled and ready to flower in mid to late September.
For native plant lovers, there is the Rudbeckia fulgida which is native to the eastern United States. It colonizes in a few years so give it room to spread a little. It also gets to nearer 3 feet tall than some of the more popular varieties.
Chrysanthemum are the most common fall flower and will be available soon in all the retail box stores as well as nurseries. Many are not expected to last over the winter until next year but I have found most do survive and with a little time pruning back when it tries to flower in June, they add color to containers or gardens. Look for pinks and rustic reds as well as the bright yellow flowers.
Asters (Astereae) are less common on the store shelf and are much taller than most perennials so plant at the back of the perennial bed. Asters give a more blue or pink color than the typical yellows which is a nice contract. The more casual look of asters works well with pink flowering grasses as well as looking good against a fence or in front of conifers.
Joe Pye Weed (Eupatorium) is another native plant that towers over the garden in fall with large plumes of pink flowers. Some newer varieties are shorter but if you have room to grow the native one, it is worth doing so.
Goldenrod (Solidago) is a little like ragweed that causes many allergies and is often blamed for problems but it really is a safe plant for your perennial garden. Fireworks has a brilliant yellow flower that is perfect for fall gardens. Golden Fleece is a much smaller plant that fits in a container or the middle of the perennials bed.
Stonecrop (sedum var.) also produces a pink flower in fall and is a succulent. Grown as a perennial, Autumn Joy was a popular variety that hit the market a few years ago but there are several others available too. These perennials stay small from spring to summer, then the flower stalk grows which is topped with the compact red or pink flowers.
Many summer blooming plants like coreopsis also bloom from summer through the first frost, and they blend well with the traditional fall colors too.
