COLUMN: It's time to begin planning for fall

The fall garden colors are predominantly oranges and reds that reflect the traditional fall tree color. We are already in the middle of August, so it is time to order or purchase your fall plants. September and October are sometimes called the forgotten season because many gardeners focus on shutting down the garden rather that planting, but it is great for planting perennials and shrubs.

Black-Eyed Susan (Rudbeckia) is often a little invasive in the garden but new varieties are less of a problem and they do look great in the perennial bed. There are perennial and annual varieties and most grow to about 3 feet tall but there are smaller varieties. Look for R. gloriosa varieties for more red than yellow in the flowers, or Goldilocks for more yellow and Marmalade for a yellow flower with orange in the middle. Look for perennials to plant now so that they are settled and ready to flower in mid to late September.

For native plant lovers, there is the Rudbeckia fulgida which is native to the eastern United States. It colonizes in a few years so give it room to spread a little. It also gets to nearer 3 feet tall than some of the more popular varieties.