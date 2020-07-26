COLUMN: Enjoying the garden during the dogs days of summer

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The temperatures are indicating that the dog days of summer have arrived along with hot and humid weather. The plus is that the mornings and evenings are mild enough to enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail outside. A place to sit and enjoy the air is enhanced by having a pleasant view to look at and maybe a few scented flowers nearby too. Larger gardens can afford several different seating areas but a simple table and chair in the right place allows you to enjoy your garden.

The perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee will probably be close to house and near the kitchen for refills. My preference is to leave the phone plugged in and the morning news muted so that there are no distractions. Listening to birds chattering or watching a hummingbird make the rounds of your red flowers is far more restful than hearing the latest virus numbers. For my early morning refreshments, I prefer to sit on the back porch in a simple rocking chair, underneath the hanging baskets.

Later in the day, particularly if I have been working in the garden, a seat near my work area but in the shade makes a great place to sit. As most garden work leaves you a little sweaty and grubby, a simple wood seat in the shade makes a great place to sit and view what I have done. An umbrella may be needed to provide the shade in the day, but we have a rather large holly tree that provides shade.