COLUMN: Enjoying the garden during the dogs days of summer

The temperatures are indicating that the dog days of summer have arrived along with hot and humid weather. The plus is that the mornings and evenings are mild enough to enjoy your morning coffee or evening cocktail outside. A place to sit and enjoy the air is enhanced by having a pleasant view to look at and maybe a few scented flowers nearby too. Larger gardens can afford several different seating areas but a simple table and chair in the right place allows you to enjoy your garden.
The perfect place to enjoy your morning coffee will probably be close to house and near the kitchen for refills. My preference is to leave the phone plugged in and the morning news muted so that there are no distractions. Listening to birds chattering or watching a hummingbird make the rounds of your red flowers is far more restful than hearing the latest virus numbers. For my early morning refreshments, I prefer to sit on the back porch in a simple rocking chair, underneath the hanging baskets.
Later in the day, particularly if I have been working in the garden, a seat near my work area but in the shade makes a great place to sit. As most garden work leaves you a little sweaty and grubby, a simple wood seat in the shade makes a great place to sit and view what I have done. An umbrella may be needed to provide the shade in the day, but we have a rather large holly tree that provides shade.
Cocktails in the garden in the evening are again a time to unwind and unplug for a few minutes while enjoying the evening air. If you can find a place where there is a little breeze to cool you down, it makes the location more tolerable on warm nights. I have a passion for sunsets and my evening preference has a clear view across the neighbor’s garden that gives a clear sight of the sun going down.
Another area that I enjoy is the secluded arbor where I can enjoy the morning air without sitting in direct sunshine. This is a perfect casual seating area to read a book at the weekend, or edit articles.
Children too can have favorite places to sit such as near a flower garden where they can see the insects working on the flowers. If you have room for some shrubs to semi-enclose an area, this too can make a "secret" garden for older children to enjoy. It is out of the way of the general noise of siblings and creates a haven for reflection.
Wherever you find a perfect place for sitting and enjoying the garden, the main rule is to relax and not think about all the things that need to be done in your life or in the garden. Before long the kids will be back in school and people will be back to the busy life of working 9-5. Think about finding a seating area now and find somewhere where you can enjoy the view and take a mental time out whether you are back to work or not.
Kate Copsey is a garden author, writer and speaker now living in eastern Orangeburg County. Her book "The Downsized Veggie Garden" is available from bookstores everywhere as well as her webpage www.katecopsey.com.
