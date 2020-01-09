Happy New Year gardeners!
Now that the holiday decorations have been stored for another year, it is time to start with a new year in the garden. I always have grand plans for what I am hoping to achieve, but they sadly get derailed by working on other projects and the never-ending weed issues in the garden.
As far as garden resolutions, my first one is to NOT put as many tomato seeds into the seed tray. Germination rates are excellent with modern seeds and I have a really hard time discarding the little seedlings that start growing. The end result is way too many tomatoes that are crowded in the garden, which mildew and rot and encourages insects and poor fruit.
So, this year I am just doing a few tomatoes – one each of cherry, canning and cocktail varieties plus some of the newer varieties that are so tempting in the catalogs.
As I went through last year, there were some plants and shrubs that were overstepping their allotted space and I made a mental note to move, prune or divide them. The notes were scribbled on bits of paper and placed somewhere — so this year I hope to make an online diary to keep these notes in one place and maybe add some images to indicate where they are. I also have a tendency to photograph what works rather than the tacky color clash of pink next to a red Knockout Rose.
After pruning the dead growth of perennials in late winter it is easy to forget the small clump of a perennial in spring erupts into a sizable mass of flowers in summer blocking other, smaller perennials.
There are other small shrubs or plants that are labelled as full sun. Alas, too many of these shrubs take full northern sun but burn or wilt badly in our southern gardens. Others, like coreopsis, die back in summer and revive a little in fall. Almost all plants, and gardeners, enjoy some shade in the late afternoon.
Of course, each year I make plans to be a better gardener and rearrange the garden so the plants are all happy. But we are humans and often life gets in the way of the garden chores and like most new year resolutions, some of these will be forgotten as I glance through websites, or curl up with a new catalog of colorful plant varieties
