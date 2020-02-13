Basic spring lawncare

Although it is only February, the lawns are already starting to show signs of green and the blossom on forsythia is swelling indicating spring weather is almost here. This also means it is time to think about lawncare for this year.

The first thought is how much work and money do you want to spend on lawncare?

The second is to figure out if you want to do this organically or with chemicals.

Taking the first point: The lawn chemical cost depends on how often you apply them. A basic early spring weed and feed plus crabgrass treatment is a very minimum for most lawns. Crabgrass is an annual, so the crabgrass treatment aborts the crabgrass seeds from germinating. This same pre-emergent treatment applies to all weed seeds that find their way to your lawn, but the chemicals also stop grass seed germinating, so do not use it if you plan on reseeding any part of your lawn this spring.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-4407 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}