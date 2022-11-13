Holly Hill Christmas Festival Dec. 2-3

HOLLY HILL – The 18th annual Holly Hill Christmas Festival will be held Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3.

Events start Dec. 2, with the official lighting of the town Christmas tree at 5:45 p.m. on the grass area outside the town offices. This tree will be lit for the entire Christmas season. After the tree lighting, enjoy scenes from the life and ministry of Jesus as performed by local churches. “Just 3” will be performing from the stage playing gospel, traditional and contemporary Christian music.

Saturday’s events will kick off with vendors beginning to set up and sell their wares at 9 a.m. The Holly Hill Christmas parade will begin at 11 a.m. and will feature marching bands, floats by local charity groups and businesses as well as classic cars, horse riders and animals from the local petting farm.

The parade lasts over 40 minutes ends with firetrucks heralding the arrival of Santa. Individuals are encouraged to come early to park and join residents as they line Old State Road through town to watch the parade.

After the parade, enjoy craft vendors, food trucks and Santa. Listen to live music and performances from dancers from the local dance schools.

The kids will be entertained with bouncy castles and a mechanical bull to ride – all rides are free.

At the town library, kids can watch a special showing of “The Grinch that Stole Christmas” along with a hot chocolate bar. The library is in the municipal complex across the parking lot. The Grinch and Whoville will make visits to the library from 1 to 3 p.m.

For more information, visit the event's Facebook page at facebook.com/hollyhillchristmasfestival.