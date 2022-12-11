Hilliard honored with Willie Jeffries Character Award

The Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative presented its 2022 Willie Jeffries Character Award to Navian Hilliard of Lake Marion High School at the year-end meeting of the Orangeburg Touchdown Club on Nov. 17.

The Willie Jeffries Character Award recognizes an outstanding high school football athlete from The T&D Region who demonstrates outstanding performance and character on and off the field.

The award is given by the Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative in support of its mission to inspire, motivate and recognize excellent character in Orangeburg County.

Established in 2019, this award was named in recognition and honor of Hall of Fame Coach Willie Jeffries for his contributions to the community and the athletic world at large, as well as his belief in and support of the organization. Jeffries’ commitment to service and his dedication to improving the lives of others demonstrates high standards in action and promotes character achievement.

During the presentation, Candace Berry-Vaughn, executive director of Orangeburg County Community of Character initiative, acknowledged the organization’s 22 years of implementing programs and initiatives that promote character excellence.

The Willie Jeffries Character Award recognizes student-athletes who meet the criteria and demonstrate the character envisioned when the award was established.

Such criteria include an Orangeburg County football player that excels in athletic performance; a student-athlete that demonstrates excellence in sportsmanship, respect, with outstanding character on and off the field; and one who demonstrates a strong commitment to his community and others.

Hilliard was nominated by his coach and mentor, Jarvis Davis.

Coach Davis stated that, “Navian is a model student, a leader, and very active in school activities and in his local church.”

Humility, dependability, being highly respected by his peers, along with his selfless giving, were identified as Hilliard's key character strengths.

He serves as Lake Marion's Senior Class president. He serves on the Sheriff’s Office Student Advisory Council. He is a member of National Honor Society and is ranked in the top 15 of his class.

On the field, Hilliard has never missed a practice and led his team as the quarterback and team captain. His athletic performance accolades include Offensive Player of the Week by The Times and Democrat; named All-Region; named All-Conference and selected to play in the all-star Blitz Bowl.

Hilliard, an active member in his church, serves on the youth choir; performs as the church pianist and serves on the Jr. Usher Board. He is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Nathaniel Hilliard.