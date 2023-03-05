Cardiovascular health is important all year, not just during February’s American Heart Month.

John A. Fry, MD, FACC, director of interventional cardiology at the Regional Medical Center, says it is important to eat a healthy diet, exercise regularly and manage stress.

“The most important thing is to eat a healthy diet. When we study the areas of the world with the highest percentage of people living to and beyond 100 years (called ‘blue zones’), we see that their diet consists mostly of plants with lean meats/seafood, low sugar and no processed foods,” Fry said. “Other diets that have been shown to improve heart health are the Mediterranean diet, the DASH diet and vegetarian/vegan diets.”

He continued: “Beyond diet, regular aerobic activity such as walking and maintaining a healthy normal weight are beneficial. It should also be stressed that regular checkups with a physician in order to screen for high cholesterol, high blood pressure and diabetes are recommended. Finally, abstaining from tobacco is crucial for long-term heart health.”

Fry said the Orangeburg hospital’s cardiology center has a team of dedicated people led by five cardiologists committed to the heart health and wellbeing of the people the institution serves.

“I was recruited to the institution to help lead the development of a new line of service for heart patients involving minimally invasive treatments for heart disease,” Fry said.

“Since Jan. 23 of this year, we are now able to treat patients with coronary artery blockages by using stents and other devices. These patients previously would have had to be transferred or travel to hospitals in Columbia or Charleston. The program has plans to continue to expand with the upcoming MUSC affiliation, bringing even more ability to care for complex heart problems here in Orangeburg.”

The institution has cardiologists, nutritionists, physical therapists, exercise physiologists and many other allied health professionals that are available to consult with community residents regarding heart health and healthy lifestyle. Healthplex is an exercise facility with experts in both physical therapy and exercise that are a great resource for those wanting to start a new exercise program or need help with physical limitations, Fry said.

Fry said, “It is never too late to start a heart healthy lifestyle. Start by making changes to your diet. Cut back on fried food, fast food and processed foods. Start going for a walk every day. Immediately stop smoking. See a physician to assess your current risk and help you manage your risk factors.”

“I am excited about the growth of the heart program at RMC. We have assembled a fantastic mission-driven team dedicated to improving the heart health of this area,” he said.