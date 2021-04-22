RMC to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties, in conjunction with Orangeburg County and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 18 and older from 9 a.m. 1 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, as listed below:

• Friday, April 23 -- Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

• Wednesday, April 28 -- Moderna vaccine

• Friday, April 30 -- Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine

First vaccine doses will be administered to anyone 18 and older on a first-come, first-serve basis. Second vaccine doses will be administered to those eligible individuals who previously received their first dose. We ask that they please bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card.

What you need to know about first-dose vaccine:

• Bring your identification, such as a driver’s license.

• Do not bring companions unless you need physical assistance.