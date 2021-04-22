RMC to administer COVID-19 vaccines

Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg and Calhoun Counties, in conjunction with Orangeburg County and Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, will be administering the COVID-19 vaccine to anyone 18 and older from 9 a.m. 1 p.m. at the Orangeburg County Fairgrounds, 350 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, as listed below:
• Friday, April 23 -- Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
• Wednesday, April 28 -- Moderna vaccine
• Friday, April 30 -- Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine
First vaccine doses will be administered to anyone 18 and older on a first-come, first-serve basis. Second vaccine doses will be administered to those eligible individuals who previously received their first dose. We ask that they please bring their COVID-19 vaccination record card.
What you need to know about first-dose vaccine:
• Bring your identification, such as a driver’s license.
• Do not bring companions unless you need physical assistance.
• Allow time during the vaccine process to review vaccine information and to complete the necessary consent forms. To facilitate time required to complete the process, individuals are encouraged to review, print and complete vaccine consent forms located on the hospital’s website, www.trmchealth.org, and bring with them.
• After receiving dose injection of the vaccine, individuals will need to complete a 15-minute observation period to monitor for any potential reaction.
For more information and future updates on COVID vaccination plans/location, visit www.trmchealth.org, www.facebook.com/RMCOrangeburg or call RMC’s vaccine hotline at 1-833-522-8227.