T&D Region nurses honored at ceremony

“If you save one life, you’re a hero. If you save a hundred lives, you’re a nurse,” said Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College President Dr. Walt Tobin Jr. during a program for honorees of Nurses: The Heart of Health Care 2022.

Friends, family and coworkers nominated the eight nurses honored Thursday, May 12, in OCtech’s Nursing and Health Science Building.

They care for us, comfort us and advocate for us. Nurses are the heart of The T&D Region's health care. And from 2020 and into 2022, they have faced more challenges than ever due to COVID-19.

It is a profession of long hours with little sleep interrupted by frantic moments of life and death. It is hugging a patient and comforting families. It is changing dressings and explaining scary procedures.

Nursing requires a special person who will selflessly care for total strangers, often without recognition.

In honor of National Nurses Week in May, The Times and Democrat along with sponsors launched a contest, publication and in-person event called Nurses: The Heart of Health Care.

Regional Medical Center Chief Nursing Officer Karrie Powell said, “Nursing is a pillar, and they are advocates.

“I just want to congratulate you and thank you for how you made folks feel and how they put that forth to honor you,” she told the honorees.

“I just want to congratulate you all. What an honor it is to be the best of the best,” said Claflin University nursing instructor Cartina Harrison. “It really is about how you make the patient feel.”

The nurses had something to say as well. Over and over, they stressed that caring about their patients is as important as the medical care they give.

“I thank God for giving me the strength to take care of his people,” said Staci Frazier, a nurse with the Bamberg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board.

Retired hospice nurse Lisa Moore said, “One of the things I have to say today is thank you to nursing.”

Praising nurses and the profession, Angela Phelps said, “What an honor it is to be in the room with so many nurses I know.”

Phelps has been an LPN for over 15 years and has served the elderly for most of that time.

Jackie West, a nurse with the Orangeburg VA Clinic, said, “I like nursing, and I love taking care of veterans.”

Remarking on the tenacity of nurses, Toni Whitfield, clinical manager with MSA Home Health and Hospice, said, “We persevere and we power through.”

Honorees are:

• Staci Frazier

• Helaine Hayes

• Lisa Moore

• Angela Phelps

• Rachel Russell

• Shannon Stillinger

• Jackie West

• Toni Whitfield

The honorees were greeted with their video, and at the end of the program received a certificate, their framed story from The T&D’s special section and a bouquet of roses in a vase provided by The Garden Gate Florist.

