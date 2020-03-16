S.C. State campus closing through March 31

In response to the public health threat posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19), South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an executive order that all public schools and publicly supported universities in the state be closed through March 31.

South Carolina State University announced Monday that the campus is closed. While face-to-face classes on campus will not take place, students will resume coursework remotely.

Employees

• Essential employees and those whose presence is deemed necessary by their division heads should report to work.

• Faculty should execute alternative remote teaching methods beginning March 23.

• Information about remote course delivery will be provided by the Office of the Provost and the Director of the Center for Online and Distance Education.

• Further details about the executive order and how it impacts work schedules will be communicated to employees as that information becomes available.

• All university-related travel is suspended until April 5. Exceptions may be granted only through the high-risk travel appeal process previously established.

Students