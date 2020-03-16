S.C. State campus closing through March 31

In response to the public health threat posed by the coronavirus (COVID-19), South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster has issued an executive order that all public schools and publicly supported universities in the state be closed through March 31.
South Carolina State University announced Monday that the campus is closed. While face-to-face classes on campus will not take place, students will resume coursework remotely.
Employees
• Essential employees and those whose presence is deemed necessary by their division heads should report to work.
• Faculty should execute alternative remote teaching methods beginning March 23.
• Information about remote course delivery will be provided by the Office of the Provost and the Director of the Center for Online and Distance Education.
• Further details about the executive order and how it impacts work schedules will be communicated to employees as that information becomes available.
• All university-related travel is suspended until April 5. Exceptions may be granted only through the high-risk travel appeal process previously established.
Students
• Students currently on extended spring break should NOT return to campus.
• On March 23, students will shift to remote learning methods, including online classes.
• ONLY students who have extenuating circumstances will be allowed to return to or remain on campus following spring break.
• Students may obtain approval by completing a Request to Remain On Campus Form.
• Forms should be submitted online by noon on Thursday, March 19. A decision will be emailed to the requester within 24 hours.
• For more information, call (803) 533-3675 / (803) 516-4792 or email SCSUHOUSING@scsu.edu
The health, safety and well-being of our students, faculty and staff remain our top priority, S.C. State stated.
S.C. State continues to monitor the latest reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control regarding confirmed coronavirus cases.
To date, there are no confirmed cases in Orangeburg County or on the S.C. State campus.
International and domestic university-sponsored travel have been suspended.
The university has established protocol to keep the campus community safe and prevent transmission, in the event there are any cases reported locally.
Students, faculty, and staff who choose to travel to high-risk areas may be prevented from returning to campus and may be subjected to isolation and/or quarantine pending a health assessment by public health officials.
S.C. State reminds people to please remember to exercise transmission prevention protocol, which includes:
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth
• Stay home when you are sick
• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
Symptoms of the coronavirus include:
• fever
• cough
• shortness of breath
Symptoms may appear within 2-14 days after exposure: If you experience these symptoms, contact the University's Brooks Health Center or a local healthcare professional immediately.
For more helpful information about the coronavirus and what you can do to protect yourself visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
For questions concerning local impact, contact nurse Pinkey Carter at (803) 536-7055 or pcarter@scsu.edu.