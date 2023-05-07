The nomination: "Tiye King is an outstanding nurse serving the people of Orangeburg at the RMC (now MUSC Health Orangeburg). She is very patient, hardworking, knowledgeable and, most of all, kind. This wonderful woman goes out her way to ensure the health and safety of not only her patients but everyone on her team. She is the 'go-to' person for everyone on the operation room's (OR) team at RMC. Mrs. King not only serves her community as a nurse but also her country as a wonderful wife to a U.S. Army soldier at Fort Jackson who just happens to be her nominator, Jeffrey King!"

So why did you want to be a nurse? "After experiencing the heart-wrenching journey of having my child in the NICU for five long months, I was deeply moved by the compassionate care and support provided by the nurses. They were not only highly skilled and knowledgeable, but also displayed immense empathy and kindness towards my child and our family during a challenging time.

"Witnessing their dedication and unwavering commitment to the well-being of my child inspired me to pursue a career in nursing. I wanted to make a difference in the lives of other families who were going through similar experiences and be a source of comfort and care during vulnerable moments. Becoming a nurse felt like a calling, and my personal experience as a parent in the NICU fueled my passion to provide compassionate care to others in need. It was a profound and transformative experience that ignited my desire to give back to my community and make a positive impact in the field of nursing."

Memorable events: "My most memorable moments in the OR are during traumas. Working with an incredible team that includes anesthesia, surgical technologists and a surgeon while trying to save someone's life is an experience that is heart racing and fulfilling. You have to depend on each other and work together to save the life of the patient."

What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "One of the most rewarding aspects of being an operating room nurse is serving as an advocate for the patient, constantly monitoring their well-being throughout the surgery, and working closely with the surgical team to ensure that all necessary instruments, equipment and supplies are available and ready for use. It's immensely fulfilling to know that the work I do directly contributes to the successful outcome of a surgery and ultimately the well-being of the patient."

The future: "I am excited about the future of the profession and the opportunities it holds. With advancements in health care technology, research and a growing emphasis on holistic care, nursing is poised to continue evolving and expanding its impact on patient care. As a lifelong learner, I look forward to continuously updating my skills and knowledge to stay at the forefront of nursing practice. The future of nursing is bright, and I am eager to be a part of it, making a positive impact on the health and well-being of individuals and communities.

"Another rewarding part of being an operating room circulator is the opportunity to work as part of a highly skilled and collaborative team. The operating room is a fast-paced, dynamic environment where teamwork and communication are crucial. Building strong relationships with colleagues -- including surgeons, anesthesiologists, surgical technicians, and other health care professionals -- fosters a sense of camaraderie and mutual respect.

"The collaborative nature of the OR allows for continuous learning and professional growth, as I am constantly exposed to new techniques, technologies and surgical specialties. Finally, being able to provide comfort and reassurance to patients and their families during what can be a stressful and vulnerable time is also deeply fulfilling."

COVID-19: "Being a nurse during the coronavirus emergency has been both challenging and transformative. There were times that I had to work in a role that I was not accustomed to as a 'baby nurse' at the time but my colleagues were there to help me along the way. The pandemic has also highlighted the importance of having enough resources, planning for healthcare workforce needs, and being prepared for future health emergencies. The dedication and resilience of nurses during this crisis have been outstanding and will continue to impact the nursing profession in the future."