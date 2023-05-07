The nomination: “I love working with Tammy! I know she cares!” and “Tammy is great with families! She has empathy for them and she truly cares.” These are quotes from Tammy Irick’s peers at Grove Park Hospice.

Tammy was nominated by Debbie Hare at Grove Park. Debbie writes:

"Tammy has provided loving and compassionate care to patients since our agency became Medicare certified in 2011. Although much of her care comes from her heart, with over 17 years of hospice experience, she is highly skilled at managing pain and other symptoms, while simultaneously supporting and educating family members as their loved ones continue on their final journey home.

"Tammy is loved and respected by both her peers as well as the patients and families she cares for. Families she serves often express their sincere gratitude for Tammy’s compassionate care.

"Mr. Bill Rose, a caregiver for one of her patients, describes Tammy as 'more than professional – she was personal.' She arrived timely after I called and she immediately knew what was wrong with Bob and treated him. His pain was instantly gone! She is really, really good. She was Bravo Zulu (Bravo Zulu is an old Navy term meaning a job done exceptionally well -- going above and beyond).

"Tammy is a peer, mentor and friend to her team members. Caring for dying hospice patients and supporting their families is rewarding but it can also be challenging and heart wrenching. Tammy provides to her peers the guidance, counsel, emotional support and love gained through her years of work with dying patients."

Tammy Irick: "My name is Tammy Irick and I am 53 years old. I live in St. Matthews with my husband Mack. We have been married for 34 years and have three grown children and six grandchildren. I went to nursing school at OCtech and graduated in 2004. I worked at the Regional Medical Center on 4 west for a year after graduating, then I worked at tRMC Hospice for five years. I have worked at Grove Park Hospice for the last 13 years. I was the first nurse they hired when they opened. I worked as RN case manager for several years. I have been the full-time on-call nurse for the last few years."

So why did you want to be a nurse? "I never had a passion to be a nurse when I was growing up. I got married right out of high school and had two children by the time I was 22 years old. I decided to go to nursing school in my 30s because I wanted to do something fulfilling and I wanted to feel like I was making a difference. I had some bad and very good experiences with nurses when family members were hospitalized. I wanted to be able to show compassion and caring to people who were sick.

"No one in my family was in the medical field at that point, so it was definitely a new experience. I can say that during nursing school, I did feel like God put me in the right place and I became very passionate about becoming a nurse. I wanted to make a difference as a nurse, but I feel like I have received much more that I have given."

Memorable events: "I have so many memories. The closeness that a hospice nurse feels with her patients and their family is priceless. I had one gentleman who did not talk much and he was usually very grumpy, but I feel like there is always a reason that people build up a wall. He was usually ready for me to leave when I arrived, but I kept trying to get to know him. Gradually, he would talk more each visit. He was always in his chair in the den until he became sicker. One day he said, 'Let me show you something.' We walked around his house that he built himself and he showed me around (after months of visits). We went to his room and his deceased wife’s things were still on her vanity as if she was still there. He talked about how much he loved her and how much he missed her. He cried and hugged me and I will never forget that moment. Sometimes the emotional pain is much worse than the physical pain."

What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "The most rewarding part of my job is being able to care for patients in their home and focus on doing all that can be done to promote the best quality of life as long as possible. I want patients and families to feel like I genuinely care about them and the problems they are facing. It is very rewarding to hear a family say 'thank you' for all you did for their family member. I try to always think about my family and the way I would want them to be treated. Having a great team of co-workers that truly care about our patients is also very rewarding.

"The most challenging part of being a hospice nurse is the stigma of hospice, and that patients on hospice are on their death bed. I have had hospice patients for hours, days, months and even years. A lot of times patients wait too late to request hospice and they don’t get the benefits of the symptom control, emotional support and spiritual support that a hospice team can provide. Burnout is also high with hospice nursing. I have had to 'take a break' from it in the past. It’s very easy to get attached to patients and families and feel that loss as if they are family members or friends."

The future: "I have thought about trying something different in the nursing field, but my passion is for hospice. I feel like I will continue my hospice nursing career."

COVID-19: "During the pandemic, a lot changed for hospice nursing. We did some phone visits for patients that were stable, but many still required home visits. Many of our patients and family members are hard of hearing, so talking with a mask on made it difficult to communicate. I am a hugger, so I had to remind myself to keep my distance. This is very hard when you know someone needs a hug. Needless to say, I was frequently non-compliant with limiting physical contact.

"We also have patients in the nursing homes, so it was heartbreaking for family members not to be with their loved ones at the end of life. I’m so glad that we have adapted more to COVID and that we can give the kind of care that our patients and families deserve."