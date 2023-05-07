The nomination: With gratefulness and honor, Jacqueline Davis nominated Tammie Smoak from the Mabry Cancer Center.

When Jacqueline got her treatment plan from her oncologist, she was in disbelief about getting chemo. She thought she only needed radiation. Seeing that she was overwhelmed with the preparation for chemotherapy, Tammie Smoak took the time to walk her to the treatment area while explaining how treatment was administered. Jacqueline said, “She was patient and caring with me, which eased a lot of my fears. I felt her warmth was genuine and I appreciated her compassion.”

“At the first treatment and thereafter, Tammie continued to be understanding and informative. She provided information about each pill I received and why it was prescribed. I’m not a fan of needles but Tammie made them easy to tolerate. She was always gentle when accessing my port and didn’t mind when it caused the machine to alarm.”

Jacqueline did not only appreciate the professionalism and compassion shown by Tammie to her and other patients. She said, “I was also impressed with Tammie’s working relationships with her colleagues. She does not hesitate to aid other staff members and share knowledge. They work together well, supporting each other by setting the tone for a healing, peaceful and caring environment.”

Tammie Smoak: "I was born and raised in Orangeburg. I am married to a local farmer (Edwin Smoak) and we have two children (Megan & Landon [Shay]), two grandsons (Jaeden & Micah), 2 dachshunds (Dale Earl & Ellie Mae), and 20 chickens (unnamed).

"In 2003, I achieved my associate of science in nursing (ADN) degree from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College, bachelor of science in nursing (BSN) degree from the University of South Carolina (USC) Upstate in 2013, and in 2022 a master of science in nursing-family nurse practitioner (MSN-FNP) degree from USC Columbia. I have been a nurse for 20 years with experience in emergency, surgery, occupational health and currently oncology. I love this profession and couldn’t imagine doing anything else. In nursing, there is no way to know it all because there is always something new to learn.

"I plan to practice as a nurse practitioner in Orangeburg because this is my home and the need for more providers is great here."

So why did you want to be a nurse? "My desire to become a nurse began in my teens and was not an ideal situation. I was a pregnant teen who dropped out of high school in the 10th grade. As you can imagine, in the late '80s this was a shameful situation I was in. I delivered my daughter (Megan) at MUSC Orangeburg hospital, formerly known as the Regional Medical Center. The care they provided was more than I could have asked for. The compassionate care I received from the whole medical team sparked my desire to become part of this team. I wanted to give what I had been given, but I had a lot of work and prayers ahead of me to get there.

"I attended night school to remediate for the years I missed in high school and achieved my GED the same year I should have graduated high school. For years, I worked during the day and took night courses until it was time to apply for the nursing program. I loved every minute of the associate degree nursing program at Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College. I never missed a day or was late for class. I graduated in 2003 from this program.

"Most recently, while working as a chemotherapy infusion nurse at the MUSC Mabry Center for Cancer Care, I achieved a 3.96 GPA while attending the graduate program at the University of South Carolina Columbia and graduated with a master of science in nursing-family nurse practitioner.

"I want to speak hope into anyone reading this whose current or past situation didn’t start out the way they planned. Your past is what molds you. You get to choose if it defines or strengthens you. Pray about it, set a goal, work hard, and never let anyone tell you that you can’t overcome. If I can go from dropout to MSN, I know you can too. It will not be easy, but it will be worth it!"

Memorable events: "For the past six years I have worked as an oncology infusion nurse. Some days are heartbreaking but most are so fulfilling because our patients are the best! A memorable moment for me happened most recently. One of my breast cancer patients completed her last chemotherapy treatment and she was ready to ring the bell to signify that she 'kicked cancer’s butt.' While holding the bell in her hand, she looked at her family and said, I couldn’t have made it through this without Tammie. I silently questioned myself on what special thing I did or said to her to make her feel this way. I treat everyone as I want to be treated and am sometimes oblivious to that one thing that made that patient feel so loved and cared for. That statement by my patient touched my heart so deeply and reaffirmed my love for being the one who gets to walk with them through their cancer survivorship journey."

What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "The most rewarding part of my job is when I see a patient’s demeanor change. Occasionally, I will have a patient come in for their first day of chemotherapy feeling angry and defeated because of their cancer diagnosis. They are emotionally closed off and muted, but by their second or third treatment, these patients are laughing and sharing their stories with us.

"We really get to know our patients at the MUSC Mabry Center for Cancer Care and they become family to us. To be able to educate my patients, cry and pray with them, and support them emotionally during this scary uncertain time is beyond rewarding to me. To be nominated as a nursing honoree by one of my patients is something I will treasure forever."

The future: "I graduated in December 2022 from a 2.5-year graduate program and then studied and passed the American Nursing Credentialing Center Family Nurse Practitioner certification. I need a vacation! I plan to pursue a career as a nurse practitioner. At this time, I am uncertain where I will practice, but I know it will be in my hometown of Orangeburg."

COVID-19: "Being an oncology nurse during COVID had its challenges. Our patients are already fighting cancer and their treatment can decrease their immune system. So we took all precautions to make sure our patients were safe while in our facility. Unfortunately, this meant family members could not come with the patient during their chemotherapy or radiation treatments. This was hard for our patients, especially during their first day of treatment, but we needed to keep all patients safe. Also, prior to COVID, we had volunteers who passed out snacks and talked with the patients in the infusion area. These volunteers were not allowed in our facility due to COVID restrictions. I hope our volunteers will be allowed to return in the near future."