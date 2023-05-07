The nomination: Talicia Robinson was proudly nominated by her mom, Loretta Green, who says of Talicia, “She certainly has a heart of health care!”

Loretta writes: "Talicia decided she wanted to be a nurse while she sat beside her paternal grandmother's bed when she was in the hospital battling cancer. As a little girl, she always wanted to help others so it's no surprise she's grown to be successful in her chosen nursing career.

"She has proven to be a professional, knowledgeable, caring and compassionate nurse. Talicia came to help me when A Village Home Care opened three years ago. She completes assessments and observation visits in client's homes when she's not working at her full-time job with Fresenius Kidney Care or working as a float pool nurse at RMC (MUSC Health Orangeburg).

"Yes, she stays busy but she loves to help others. Her dedication to helping others is unmatched and she is committed to helping her patients and her team members. I've had friends to tell me she provided excellent, compassionate care to them or their loved ones while in the hospital."

Talicia Robinson, RN: "I’m 45 years old and originally from Orangeburg. I have two boys: Ptah T. Robinson and Ihy T. Robinson, and a son in heaven, Kenai T. Robinson. I have been a nurse sine 2009. I received my AND from Midlands Technical College."

Full-time dialysis nurse at Fresenius Kidney Care (5+ years)

Part-time float pool nurse at MUSC Health-Orangeburg (11+ years)

Staff registered nurse for A Village Home Care, LLC (3 years)

So why did you want to be a nurse? "I decided to become a nurse after helping to take care of my maternal great-grandmother while in the hospital, then later helping to take care of my paternal grandmother while she was ill.

"I will admit, while sitting with my family members in the hospital, I came across some good nurses, but I also saw some 'not-so-good' nurses. To have a 'not-so-good' nurse makes one as a family member be on guard. It kicks you in gear to be extra protective of your family member and it generally makes you wonder 'if you didn’t want to be a nurse, then why are you here?'

"It was actually those 'not-so-good' nurses that really made me choose to be a nurse because I always thought, I may be one person, but I can be that one person who makes a difference in a patient’s life. That one person that can stand up for the patient and make sure that the utmost care is provided to that patient. I have never looked back and I continue to go above and beyond for the patients. I don’t play about them!"

Memorable events: "I think about the times a patient may go into distress and when that happens, all the team are on deck to assist and make sure we deliver excellent care to stabilize the patient. These moments are so fulfilling when you’re able to stabilize that patient while working hard and giving your all to fight for the life of that patient. Ultimately, God has the final say on the patient’s outcome, but God has so many times engulfed us as a team to stabilize those patients and for that we are always grateful. It makes you go even harder each time a moment like that occurs."

What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "My rewards come from my patients telling me they are so glad I’m there to provide care for them. It gives me a warm feeling when my patients tell me they feel safe with me, and they know I’m going to go above and beyond to make sure they receive the best care and treatment. When those patients tell me they missed me while I was off and when the patients feel a certain way when I tell them I’m going to be off for a few days, that tells me I’m doing my job!

"The most challenging part of my job is trying to reach non-compliant patients. Taking different steps and going deeper and deeper into this process of making patients understand what they need to do for themselves to manage their health can be frustrating at times, but we as nurses have to keep pressing on to make sure they finally get it."

The future: "I love nursing! I love direct patient care! I don’t foresee me taking a behind-the-scenes nursing role anytime soon. Direct patient care is the reason I entered into this profession. People sometimes ask, 'You’re not tired of direct patient care yet?' I tell them 'no,' this is my calling. It also keeps me youthful."

COVID-19: "When the pandemic hit, it was a scary time. We as nurses didn’t know what to expect. When in nursing school, only a brief amount of time was taken to focus on possible pandemics. Who knew we would be right in the trenches of a COVID-19 pandemic?

"As a float pool nurse at the hospital, I was often assigned to the COVID unit. I was taking care of patients in full isolation suits when COVID was at its ultimate worst! We’d see patients admitted to the floor being fairly ill on admission, and by the end of the shift being hypoxic and not knowing what their names were. It was a very scary time. It was also scary because I as a nurse did not want to be plagued with this illness and definitely didn’t want to expose my family to it. A lot of nurses left the profession because of COVID.

"Changes that I’ve seen are the constant measures taken in health care facilities to make sure patients are not exposed to COVID. In dialysis, staff and patients still have to wear masks. At the hospital, staff still are required to wear masks. Also, at A Village Home Care, we make sure not to enter a client’s home without a mask as to protect ourselves as well as the client. I think mask wearing in this field is definitely here to stay."