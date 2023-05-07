The nomination: Vicki Johnson has been a registered nurse for 33 years and knows a good, sincere, caring nurse when she sees one. Dixie Rutland is one of those nurses. After Vicki’s mother was diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer and began hospice in Summerville, she moved her to her home in Orangeburg and chose Grove Park Hospice. Dixie was the first nurse to come out to her home and her mom loved her the first day she arrived. They found they had things in common like their love for liver and onions and fruitcake cookies.

Vicki writes: "Dixie was so caring, loving, professional, concerned and listened to not only my mom’s concerns and complaints but mine as well. She would call before coming out to see what we needed. Mom would light up when I would tell her Dixie was coming. Dixie not only provided professional 'nursing duties' but she also became a friend to my mom and to myself, my husband and son who all lived in the home. I know Dixie stayed way longer than what she was being paid for because her visits were so loved by us, especially my mom. She was providing care for the body and the mind as hospice does.

"After mom gained an appetite once she had all of her cancer medications out of her system, Dixie offered to bring some homemade fruitcake cookies and that is honestly almost all my mom wanted to eat and, believe me, she did eat them all! I am not nominating Dixie for her cookies but for going above and beyond and treating not only the person but the whole person and the whole family with nothing but love, respect, professionalism, empathy, care and concern. Even when she had to perform some treatments that were painful, you could hear it in her voice and see it in her expressions that she truly meant she was so sorry to be causing any pain but knew she was helping in every way she could.

"The day after Christmas 2022 my mom began to decline rapidly. Dixie came out the next day. She was not on call again to come out until Jan. 1. She called me almost every day to check on us even though she knew other nurses were on call and caring for mom. Dixie came out Jan. 1. We felt this would be the last day and we prayed, hugged and cried together. Mom did transition to her Heavenly Home that evening. Another wonderful nurse was on call that night but Dixie asked if we needed her to come as well. We said 'no, you have done enough.' She continues to call and reach out to our family to check on us and see how we are doing. We just love her!

"The entire Grove Park Hospice team was wonderful." Johnson finishes with, “Dixie you are one of the best of the best and thank you so very much for caring for not only my mom but all of us during her end of life.”

Dixie Rutland: "I’m 64 and I started nursing school at OCtech at the age of 48. I started out in nursing homes and later worked at the hospital. I worked several years in Home Health but God led me to Grove Park Hospice in 2022. It has been the most rewarding job of my life.

"I get to help patients with their end-of-life journey. I appreciate every minute with my patients. I appreciate life every day. Loving, respecting and nurturing each other is life’s greatest gift. I am blessed every day."

So why did you want to be a nurse? "I am a violent crime survivor and the wonderful care I received while in the hospital changed me. I knew once I recovered, I wanted to be the one giving the care once I was able. I started night classes and my deceased mom sealed the deal in a dream when she told me there were people out there that needed me to love and care for them. I got into nursing school and my journey began."

Memorable events: "I have been bitten by dogs, jumped on by cats, chased by pigs, chickens and ducks but my most favorite memory is a patient I had who loved the song 'Proud Mary' and every visit, I sang it and did my little dance and he would smile and shake his shoulders. His wife videoed it and put it in a digital frame. It made his day."

What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "The love, appreciation and gratefulness of my patients and their families not to mention the wisdom my patients share with me. My biggest challenge is keeping my emotions in check. I can‘t always stop the tears."

The future: "For my future, I will continue to care and love people for as long as I can but I pray nurses will stop being over worked. One nurse cannot do the work of two or three people. It’s not fair to the nurse or the patients."

COVID-19: "Masks, gowns, gloves, face shields, no hugs, no handshakes, dry hands from sanitizer and lots of washing, the heartbreak of knowing patients died in isolation alone. Even now people are hesitant to shake hands or hug anyone."