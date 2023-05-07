The nomination: Johnna Patrick had the pleasure of working with Dale Phillips a few years ago at a local hospice agency and says they formed a friendship right away.

She says Dale is one of the kindest, generous and most sincere nurses that she has ever had the opportunity to meet. He is a hardworking man who loves his family as well as his patients.

Johnna also says of Dale, “I trust him completely to give sound and competent nursing advice. His love for his patients goes well above and beyond the call of duty. I have seen him fix bathrooms and climb up on roofs for hospice patients on his own time.” Dale is currently blessing patients in the acute care setting and Johnna says he deserves all the recognition of an outstanding caregiver and nurse.

Dale Phillips: "I am age 41 years old and live in Bowman. Tiffany is my wife and we have three daughters: ages 16 years, 5 years and 10 months.

"I currently work at MUSC of Orangeburg on Rehab. Rehab helps all ages recover from life circumstances. It can be elderly that have had a fall or teenagers that have had accidents. It is a place where we try to give back the function that someone once had. I have been working here for a month but was recently manager of MSSU and ICU with the same company.

"I worked for tRMC for three years before going into hospice for around six years. In those six years, I have managed hospice companies in the Columbia area. I came back to tRMC in 2021 and have been there for 20 months.

"I have been a nurse for 10 years, having received my associates degree from Orangeburg-Calhoun Technical College and received my bachelor's degree from USC Upstate."

So why did you want to be a nurse? "I began my journey of becoming a nurse at the age of 27. I started after being in construction work for nine years. During this time, I had an accident resulting in multiple eye surgeries. Over the course of a year, I was unable to lift more than 20 pounds.

"My options of going back to work were limited, and I took full advantage by attending OCtech to begin a nursing career. I seized the opportunity to become a member of one of the most trusted professions known.

"Nursing gives you the ability to help patients and families in some of the most vulnerable times in their life. It is a meaningful job that makes people's lives better."

Memorable events: "Early on in my career in the first year of being a nurse, I won the Daisy award at tRMC. There was a young mother who had returned to the hospital after a c-section was performed. She had some infection, so she ended up on the surgical floor. I could tell she was down. I took my time meeting her needs during the day, slowed down to show concern for any issues. The subtle cues were simple to catch. Examples were lack of communication, not eating, withdrawn, wanting the windows closed. Any nurse in a rush would have missed them.

"I sat in the chair next to her and began to encourage her. Heated her food up that she had been refusing and explained and educated her on the importance of each hour we have on earth. Later I never saw her again. The day I read my Daisy nomination I remember exactly who this young lady was. She had stated she was wanting to die and was depressed; my simple acts of kindness gave her new hope. Those little acts didn’t cost me a thing from my life. Most people just want to be heard or feel like they belong. All we have to do is open our eyes and speak kindness to others to make a difference.

"Some of my favorite events in my career are the times spent sitting with a hospice patient. He was an old farmer who had countless life lessons to share. I always made him my last patient to see in the day so I could take time to gain the knowledge he had to share. It also in return gave him purpose."

What is the most rewarding/challenging part of your job? "The most rewarding part of my job is being able to make a sick patient smile. Everyone will eventually lose some function in their life. When we do, it becomes very hard to ask for help. I try and make the patient not have to feel like they have burdened me by asking. When you see someone who was once walking no longer use their legs as well, it should make you feel thankful for each opportunity we have to take a simple step. Being available for any request in a timely manner becomes more important than the medication prescribed."

The future: "My future in nursing will be at the bedside. I feel most comfortable being hands on and helping those that need it. I have taken multiple manager roles in different companies. IT never feels like you improve the lives of others unless you’re at the bedside.

"For the profession, the future is only what we as nurses give. Hope that it remains honest, respectful and nonjudgmental. Nurses are valuable as they are the face of health care. Patients spend most of their time in the hospital depending on the nurse at any given second. Hopefully nurses appreciate their value while it still exists."

COVID-19: "During the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, it was an unknowing time. IT has become everyday life now. We have adjusted to it being normalized. The fear is no longer there, but we must stay vigilant with the vulnerable populations in our care. The biggest impact to nursing was we lost some of the most important tools. The mask covered our gentle smiles that brought peace to a patient. The fear of spreading took away our ability to sit beside a patient and hold their hand and say you will get through this. It impacted the labor force by causing shortages as senior nurses retired due to age-related risk factors. I believe we are past the worst of what it had to give, and we came out stronger for it."